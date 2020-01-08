Opinion

Newcastle and Leipzig have now held preliminary talks for Ademola Lookman transfer – Sky Sports

Sky Sports in Germany first broke news of Newcastle United interest in Ademola Lookman.

The 22 year old England Under 21 winger not enjoying his time at Red Bull Leipzig.

Heading there for £16m from Everton in the summer to get regular first team football, only to suffer due to Leipzig’s success.

The players on the pitch doing the business as the club are surprise leaders of the Bundesliga and Ademola Lookman, hardly having a…look in, with only 132 minutes and one league start this season.

Sky Sports (UK one) have now given an update.

Keith Downie who covers Newcastle United for Sky Sports, says that preliminary discussions have now taken place between the two clubs.

With Red Bull Leipzig and Newcastle United holding talks as to the terms of a potential loan agreement, with an option to buy in the summer, if the move works out.

Sky Sports also report that their information is that Ademola Lookman is keen to leave Leipzig and return to the Premier League.

There are just over three weeks remaining of this January transfer window and it is obvious that Newcastle need extra creativity and goals to be added.

Steve Bruce himself has admitted that he wants to bring in at least one player up front and has claimed that the club are targeting ‘top, top players’ in this January transfer window.

