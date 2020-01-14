Opinion

Newcastle 4 Rochdale 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Tuesday’s win

Newcastle 4 Rochdale 1 – Tuesday 14 January 7.45pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

Newcastle going three up inside 26 minutes and a good night all round as a number of players came back from injury AND Joelinton scored!

Michael Bennett:

“Newcastle did the basics early on – passed it about, stretched the play and once again Rochdale struggled.

Unlike the away game though, Newcastle quickly finished them off.

An own goal to kick things off and the third was embarrassing as in his own penalty area, the visiting player played the ball straight to Almiron. The Paraguayan slamming it home with his new found confidence.

“Brucie’s luck was well and truly back tonight and hopefully there is some left over for Saturday and Chelsea.

“A bit disappointing NUFC didn’t create more chances and a shame Carroll didn’t get off the mark when hitting the bar late on.

“However, only the sight of Mike Ashley really put any kind of a negative on my night.”

Jamie Swan:

“Good opportunity to progress in the FA Cup.

“Been a stroll.

“Miggy is on fire even if it was a gift and a nice take from Matty Longstaff too.

“Thank eff even Joelinton in on the act. Hopefully some confidence for him.

“Let’s see if we can get past Oxford in round four.

“Ashley appears in the crowd….hmmm.”

David Punton:

“Job done.

“Our visitors tonight seemingly left the coaching manual back in Rochdale and proceeded to gift wrap Newcastle three first half goals to kill the cup tie off as a contest.

“Pleased to see Joelinton add a fourth. He sprinted away to embrace Steve Bruce.

“A small turning point for him? Perhaps.

“Progress in the FA Cup for our club has been utterly unacceptable over the last ten years, but now, in 2020, we now have Oxford United standing between us and the fifth round.

“Wembley hotel bookings not quite yet!”

Steve Hickey:

“Found our level?

“Fairs fair, a win is a win.”

Davey Hat-Trick:

“Happy with that.

“Rochdale are a poor team but we beat them with ease.

“Particularly happy to see Joe score and it must have done Allan a power of good to have an assist on debut.

“A few words of praise for Hayden. Usually a holding midfielder. Wing back Saturday. Centre half tonight. He looked accomplished throughout.

“Rochdale fans disappointing. I was expecting much more of a racket.

“Oxford next. You never know…”

Paul Patterson:

“Wow! Even Joelinton scored.

“All together now- ‘We’re gonna win the cup, we’re gonna win the cup’…”

Nat Seaton:

“A great result.

“With a home tie against Oxford in the next round we may even reach the 5th round!

“Good that Joelinton got on the scoresheet and great to see Miggy scoring (again!).

“Chelsea will be a different proposition on Saturday but here’s hoping for a decent performance…”

Stats (half-time stats in brackets) from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Rochdale 1 (Newcastle 3 Rochdale 0) – Tuesday 14 January 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

O’Connell (OG) 17, M Longstaff 20, Almiron 26, Joelinton 82

Rochdale:

Williams 86

Possession was Rochdale 36% (30%), Newcastle 64% (70%)

Total shots were Rochdale 12 (5), Newcastle 16 (7)

Shots on target were Rochdale 5 (2), Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Rochdale 5 (3), Newcastle 5 (4)

Crowd: 29,786 (3,000 Rochdale)

Referee: Graham Scott

Newcastle team v Rochdale:

Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles (Allan 57), Lejeune, Ritchie (Shelvey 69), Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Atsu, Almiron (Carroll 62), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Elliot, Clark, Willems, Fernandez

