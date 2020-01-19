Videos

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Watch dramatic Isaac Hayden late winner and official match highlights here

It ended Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1 on Saturday night.

The visitors dominating the game in terms of statistics.

Apart from the one that involves putting the ball into the net.

For all Chelsea had the possession and most of the shots.

It was Newcastle who came closest in the 90 minutes, Joelinton very unlucky to see his header come back off the woodwork.

Kepa hadn’t had a serious save to make though, that is until the 94th minute.

Newcastle’s first corner of the game cleared by Willian but Allan Saint-Maximin’s excellent deep cross reaching the head/face of Isaac Hayden and three points to NUFC!

Watch the official highlights here to see for yourself how it all played out.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Saturday 18 January 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Hayden 90+4

Possession was Chelsea 70%, Newcastle 30%

Total shots were Chelsea 19, Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Chelsea 4, Newcastle 2

Corners were Chelsea 10, Newcastle 1

Crowd: 52,217 (3,200 Chelsea and 10,000 free NUFC season ticket holders)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Krafth (Sean Longstaff 71), Lascelles, Clark, Fernandez, Willems (Ritchie 12), Hayden, Shelvey (Matty Longstaff 85), Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Schar, Lejeune, Atsu

