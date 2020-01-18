Opinion

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Match ratings and comments on all NUFC players

Ahead of today’s game, we asked Jamie Swan to give us his match ratings after the final whistle, the game ending Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0.

Well, well, well…

A turgid performance crowned with a filthy last minute winner. The yin crowned with the yang.

When you pick through the bones, I would say that we are definitely a better team with Lascelles back in it.

He’s someone you would want in the trenches with you and that’s where we were for 99% of this one against Chelsea.

He and Clark were outstanding and would have headed and blocked boulders today if they’d fallen in the box. Their mate Fernandez also was better than last couple of games.

The full back department obviously changed early doors and we might not see Jetro Willems again, depending on how serious his 10th minute injury is. Well played from us if it is mate.

That injury means Ritchie back in and just as well he’s fit. He for me is a first team choice all day but not a nice way to enter.

Krafth rarely looks anything but the weak link, worked hard but cannot pass any kind of ball.

In fact any kind of passing whatsoever lasted no more than three passes. Poor choices, panic and poor quality meant yet another slog and you expected a so called big hitter like Chelsea to make the most of the ball being handed back on a plate ever couple of seconds. Nothing new here though, it’s happened all season.

Almiron ran non-stop but never really given the ball in areas that could hurt them by Shelvey or Hayden. In my opinion Jonjo looked way off the boil. Another one back too soon or just not at it? Was blowing out his backside after 15 minutes!

ASM is such a danger and I was keeping my fingers crossed he didn’t get crocked again. He survived the full game and again, it’s just as well as he swings in a superb ball at the end for the winner.

Joelinton went up a gear today (cruising in 2nd!) and looked a bit hungrier and at least made the defenders work. He still gives the ball away when it should stick and runs into 2-3 defenders regularly when other options are safer. He did crash a header off the bar in one of a rare five minutes of first half football when we woke up momentarily.

No doubt about it though, Chelsea had all the game, but didn’t have the gumption or the urgency to beat through our lines. When they did, they couldn’t get past Dubravka, or spooned it wide, or Ritchie hoisted off the line.

But they didn’t really have us rocking at any point and their frustration led to players hoying themselves to the ground late in the game.

Old duck face Lamps will be crying into his cod bite and chips on the way home – but they weren’t good enough against NUFC. Our team who we know are not full of quality but for what they do lack in that department, they don’t lack in guts.

We are desperate for the points so we will readily take them. However, the desperation screams loudly for midfield and forward bolstering and is now turned up to 11 on the dial.

Let’s see if anyone comes in who can make a difference.

Marks out of 10:

Dubravka – 8

Did what he had to do well, with maybe one real scare.

Willems – N/A (Not on long enough)

Injured and subbed early.

Fernandez – 7

Better today than recently.

Lascelles – 8

Pleased he is back.

Great leader and defender.

Clark – 8 (MOTM)

As good as Lascelles today. Excellent.

Krafth – 5

Not the best by a long stretch.

Hayden – 8

Worked hard and got a vital goal off his beak.

Shelvey – 5

Didn’t look fit.

ASM – 7.5

Unable to get motoring at his best but lasted the match and sets up the winner.

Almiron – 7.5

He is our shining light.

Like ASM, unable to make a forward impact.

Joelinton – 6.5

Better today, header off the bar but also a massive spoon second half.

Subs

S Longstaff – 6

Made a difference.

M Longstaff – N/A (Not on long enough)

Ritchie – 7.5

Slotted in seamlessly.

Head Coach (Steve Bruce) – 6

Can’t seem to get any cohesion in his players or style of play.

What he can get is a defensive performance and his players putting the effort in.

Great three points, painful game to watch.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Saturday 18 January 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Hayden 90+4

Possession was Chelsea 70%, Newcastle 30%

Total shots were Chelsea 19, Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Chelsea 4, Newcastle 2

Corners were Chelsea 10, Newcastle 1

Crowd: 52,217 (3,200 Chelsea and 10,000 free NUFC season ticket holders)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Krafth (Sean Longstaff 71), Lascelles, Clark, Fernandez, Willems (Ritchie 12), Hayden, Shelvey (Matty Longstaff 85), Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Schar, Lejeune, Atsu

(Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 : If plan was to bore everybody to death and score in last minute – It worked! – Read HERE)

(Match of The Day running order announced after Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Read HERE)

(Frank Lampard finds Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 tough to take “We dominated every aspect of the game…” – Read HERE)

(Must see Alan Shearer celebration when winner goes in at Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Video – Watch HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s victory – Read HERE)

You can follow Jamie on Twitter @JamieSwan1

