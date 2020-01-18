Opinion

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s victory

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Saturday 18 January 5.30pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

Newcastle defending resolutely and carrying the luck, then Isaac Hayden winning it in the final seconds!

Kevin Christie:

“Wasn’t it Keegan who said that he’d rather be a lucky manager than a good one?!

“Well, our very own Brucey is very much that.

“More unexpected points after yet another dull, stodgy performance and it edges us closer to mid-table safety.

“It’s hard to shake off the feeling that this team’s fight, character and relative solidity are remnants of Rafa’s reign and little to do with Steve & Co but credit where it’s due I suppose.

“Still expecting the wheels to come off majorly sometime soon but will enjoy this win for now and leave the worrying for another day…”

Jamie Swan:

“A monumentally grim and ugly win!

“Any last minute win is beautiful against these though.

“Hate Chelsea, they will think they’ve been mugged – but Dubravka actually didn’t have to pull off too many world class heroics today.

“Fair enough a couple of scares and we pretty much offered absolutely zero going forward, but they couldn’t beat us.

“Probably says a lot about how poor the league is from 4th place down.

“We lack quality on a massive scale but you cannot fault the effort.”

Jamie Smith:

“Bloody hell.

“Awful, turgid game with the usual minimal possession against a Chelsea team that are far from world beaters.

“But what a sucker punch to steal a priceless 3 points.

“With the reasonable fixture run we have in February/March this could set up a far more comfortable season than anyone could have predicted.

“Hayden has been a massive unsung hero and chuffed to bits for him to be the one to win it.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“A decent defensive performance for 90 minutes rewarded in the best way possible.

“This team is far far duller than anything from the last two seasons.

“Who cares though when we win like that?”

Ben Cooper:

“Hilarious.

“Nothing quite like a 93rd minute winner to get you jumping around.

“There wasn’t much else to savour as a defensively resilient United looked to be heading for a valuable point against expensively assembled opposition.

“Make that a crucial 3 points now.”

Steve Hickey:

“What an unbelievable end to the game, what a result!

“Never doubted them for a minute (you liar Steve).

“In truth, we haven’t played well all season, toothless up front, resilient in defence at the expense of anything creative in midfield.

“25 points was a real Christmas Bonus.

“I had hoped for the impossible to happen, the owner to see the error of his ways and bring in much needed reinforcements, or better still, sell up.

“Perhaps now having 29 points will give a false sense of security and we will have to settle for loans, with an option to buy.

“Ashley to hang around waiting for the prize money.

“Two more wins could be enough to stay up but is that enough for what we really want?

“Well done Isaac Hayden, the beer will taste good tonight.”

David Punton:

“Every now and again a game comes along and you’re left thinking ‘you just couldn’t make this up’.

“Somehow we have come away with all three points there today.

“Hayden with last gasp heroics to deny them strutters from the King’s Road.

“Not a great performance but the result….yes….get in there!

“With a better striker up top we may have won that more comfortably.

“Bruce has scrambled us to 29 points after a very tough Xmas schedule.

“Just three or four wins from safety.”

GToon:

“Brilliant result for the team and totally deserved for the amount of effort they put in.

“For the second half it was like attack v defence.

“It was difficult to watch but when that goal went in it was amazing!

“Funny really as I thought Hayden looked very slow in the game and I thought Bruce should have taken him off instead of Shelvey.

“Nice to see the injury time goal go for us instead of against us v Chelsea for once. Happy days!”

Paul Patterson:

“Chelsea will be furious looking at those stats. Tee hee!

“But I’ll keep saying it.

“It pays to be a lucky manager…”

Nat Seaton:

“A workmanlike performance with not much to get us excited about against a pretty average Chelsea team, that was until the last minute!!!

“What a win.

“Still shaking my head as to how we got 3 points from that but I’ll happily take them!!!”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Saturday 18 January 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Hayden 90+4

Possession was Chelsea 70%, Newcastle 30%

Total shots were Chelsea 19, Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Chelsea 4, Newcastle 2

Corners were Chelsea 10, Newcastle 1

Crowd: 52,217 (3,200 Chelsea and 10,000 free NUFC season ticket holders)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Krafth (Sean Longstaff 71), Lascelles, Clark, Fernandez, Willems (Ritchie 12), Hayden, Shelvey (Matty Longstaff 85), Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Schar, Lejeune, Atsu

(Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 : If plan was to bore everybody to death and score in last minute – It worked! – Read HERE)

