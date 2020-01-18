Opinion

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 : If plan was to bore everybody to death and score in last minute – It worked!

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Saturday 18 January 5.30pm

If ever there was a match that said never mind the football just feel the points, this was it.

A desperate match to watch.

Newcastle United somehow ended up with three points but just how lucky was this?

Steve Bruce has enjoyed some outrageous luck this season but today maybe topped it all.

Newcastle defended well, as we know they can, but hardly ever even got into the opposition half, never mind penalty area.

Allan Saint-Maximin looked nowhere near fit and hardly had a kick, yet it was his deep cross that was headed (faced?) in by Isaac Hayden with seconds to go, Kepa nowhere as the ball went in the right hand corner of the Gallowgate goal.

I don’t think I can remember NUFC getting in Chelsea’s box after the break until that dramatic last act.

The first half had seen Joelinton unlucky with a header off the bar and Fernandez putting one over the bar from a cross but that was it in terms of any attacking threat until that 94th minute. Although it did all point to Chelsea’s weakness in the air to any kind of decent cross.

Last week it was a 1-1 draw at Wolves despite only one effort on target, this time it was three points despite only two efforts on target and I can’t remember the other one!

Lascelles organised his defence brilliantly and Martin Dubravka was outstanding as he came for every cross and made crucial saves.

A great result and a resilient display but a tough watch for all but the final seconds of the 94 minutes.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle:

Hayden 90+4

Possession was Chelsea 70%, Newcastle 30%

Total shots were Chelsea 19, Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Chelsea 4, Newcastle 2

Corners were Chelsea 10, Newcastle 1

Crowd: 52,217 (3,200 Chelsea and 10,000 free NUFC season ticket holders)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Krafth (Sean Longstaff 71), Lascelles, Clark, Fernandez, Willems (Ritchie 12), Hayden, Shelvey (Matty Longstaff 85), Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Schar, Lejeune, Atsu

