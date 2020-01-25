Opinion

Newcastle 0 Oxford 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s dismal draw

Newcastle 0 Oxford 0 – Saturday 25 January 3pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

So many young fans going along for their first ever match and subjected to this! Best to learn when they are young what lies ahead of them…

Davey Hat-Trick:

“Woeful.

“52,221 in the ground – including a load of kids who were watching their first game – and Newcastle looked like they couldn’t be bothered.

“The team turned up thinking the game was a formality, so (with the exception of Almirón) played at 80% of their capabilities.

“Some of them (Sean Longstaff in particular) looked like they’d never played the game before. Bad control, poor touches, passes back instead of forward.

“Now we have a replay we don’t need.

“Can’t complain about the selection – it was strong.

“But we could have played Saivet and a bunch of reserves and looked better.

“I’ll give Bentaleb a pass – first game he’s played for ages, new teammates, lasted most of the game and looked neat if unspectacular.”

Jamie Swan:

“Should be beating Oxford with the team put out.

“A replay we don’t want or need.

“Bring on a Saudi Prince or Satan before round 5.”

Jamie Smith:

“Appalling.

“Once again when expectations are on us, the woeful dearth of attacking ideas is exposed.

“I have no idea when a replay will be but am assuming it’ll be after the winter break, which leaves a lot of things up in the sky fixture-wise for March.

“The only positive is that we may have some people back who might have an idea to unlock our third tier opponents.

“Like I said last time, if the draw for the next round is an horrendous one, maybe just let Oxford have it…”

Steve Hickey:

“Totally unacceptable.

“It just shows how limited we are.

“More possession than usual but totally toothless and a distinct lack of invention.

“Everything we already knew.

“I don’t fancy our chances in the replay and once again it’s a massive let down.

“Yes a typical Newcastle United cup performance but this time with a full team.

“I’m starting to get worried about the key home games now with Norwich, Burnley, Villa and West Ham.

“Surely we have it in us not to let the fans down again?”

Nat Seaton:

“Really disappointing not to take the win against a Division One team.

“For a lot of the game it didn’t look like there was a Premier League team on the pitch.

“On the plus side…we are still in the Cup and with Oxford’s late chance it could have been worse.

“Here’s hoping for a better performance and result in the replay…”

Matthew Robson:

“Child protection will be investigating after thousands of innocent kids were subjected to this.

“Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley might kid themselves but this was a blatant reminder of just how few goals there are in this team/squad.

“Particularly a certain number nine who the pair of them decided to spend £40m/£43m on…”

Paul Patterson:

“You know…

“For a Head Coach and owner who have stated that they will go for a cup.

“Two replays against league one opposition is a bit sh.t.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Possession was Oxford 38%, Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Oxford 8 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Oxford 2, Newcastle 4

Corners were Oxford 4, Newcastle 7

Crowd: 52,221 (incl approx 3,800 Oxford)

Referee: Robert Jones

Newcastle team v Oxford:

Darlow, Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Sean Longstaff (Hayden 87), Bentaleb (Atsu 80), Almiron, Saint-Maximin (Matty Longstaff 70), Joelinton

Unused Subs

Elliot, Fernandez, Sorensen, Allan

