Newcastle 0 Leicester 3 – Watch official match highlights and all three goals here

It ended Newcastle 0 Leicester on Wednesday afternoon.

A game far far worse than the scoreline suggests.

Ironically, Joelinton could have put United in the lead with their only chance of the match. However, one on one with Schmeichel he could only hit the goalkeeper.

Martin Dubravka was yet again outstanding but sadly it was all just about keeping the score down.

Newcastle errors helped out Leicester with their first two goals.

Though goals number two and three were also brilliant finishes from outside the box.

With such a dismal display and Steve Bruce now reporting 11 injured players, you wonder exactly where NUFC are heading now…

Watch the official highlights here to see for yourself how it all played out.

Stats (half-time stats in brackets) from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Leicester 3 (Newcastle 0 Leicester 2) – Wednesday 1 January 3pm

Goals:

Leicester:

Perez 36, Maddison 39, Choudhury 87

Possession was Leicester 77% (71%), Newcastle 23% (29%)

Total shots were Leicester 16 (9), Newcastle 5 (4)

Shots on target were Leicester 9 (5), Newcastle 2 (2)

Corners were Leicester 5 (4), Newcastle 4 (3)

Crowd: 52,178 (3,000 Leicester and 10,000 free NUFC season ticket holders, although a massive number of empty seats all around St James Park)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Newcastle team v Leicester:

Dubravka, Manquillo (Krafth 45+3), Schar (forced off on 51 minutes and NUFC down to 10 men), Lejeune, Fernandez, Willems (Yedlin 45), Hayden, Shelvey (Sean Longstaff 46), Almiron, Muto, Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Atsu, Carroll, Gayle

