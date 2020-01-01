Opinion

Newcastle 0 Leicester 3 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Wednesday’s defeat

Newcastle 0 Leicester 3 – Wednesday 1 January 3pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

Newcastle going two down inside 39 minutes and four men down by 51 minutes, losing 3-0 as Leicester took it easy and United played 40 minutes with 10 men.

Jamie Swan:

“Always look for the positive.

“None to be taken, utter disaster game and performance on all levels.

“NUFC through design and injury offered zero in any department against Leicester – who never broke sweat.

“Capped off by the kid who put Ritchie out for months just made it even more sour.

“Shambolic.

“Happy New Year.”

David Punton:

“A shocking day for all connected with Newcastle United.

“Utterly depressing stuff from the home side. A winter of discontent on Tyneside, as usual.

“Bruce will point to the number of players who went down with injury but that papers over the facts that we’re light years away from where we need to be.

“Totally outclassed even before the calamities piled up in their droves.

“I’ve no personal dislike for Steve Bruce but as NUFC manager he has always worried me.

“A good run before Xmas defied belief and he will now have to find the same formula again before to prevent us plummeting back into the relegation mix.

“Leicester City are better than Newcastle Utd in all areas, off and on the field.

“Better players. Better manager. Better owners. Better philosophy. They pay the proper wages and they do things right with their recruitment.

“We can only live in hope that NUFC can one day emulate this success story.

“Newcastle Utd, in my very humble opinion, deserves so much better than this.”

Ben Cooper:

“For 35 minutes United just about held an inventive and resourceful Leicester team.

“Even carving out the best chance of the game, which fell to JoeLinton, enough said.

“The next 15 minutes saw Newcastle concede two horrible goals, defensive calamities and four players go off injured leaving the remaining ten men in black and white to try and keep the score down and hit Leicester on the break.

“Neither of those things happened.”

Steve Hickey:

“The downward spiral continues as the injuries pile up.

“We will do well to beat the likes of Villa and Norwich at home.

“It’s going to be a scary end to the season.

“Results suggest that the normal mid thirties might not be enough.

“3 or 4 hamstrings would look bad on Steve Bruce.

“Same old seasonal woes.”

GToon:

“I’m sending my end of match report in before the end of the game.

“To be honest any one of us could have done it before the game kicked off.

“Is it any surprise what happens when a well run club with an astute manager, good players and a supportive owner turn up against a team owned by Ashley, managed by a bloke chosen because he’s from the area and made up of players chosen and bought based on their age and potential sell on value rather than their ability and experience.

“Let’s not forget that it’s Leicester that we are playing, not Real Madrid.

“A club that 5 or so years ago would have seen defeat here by a single goal as a decent result.

“As I’m typing this it’s 0-2 and I’m hoping that final whistle would sound to put us out of our misery.

“So there you have it.

“We are now just a couple of wins above Watford and most of the teams around and below us are picking up festive wins.

“Meanwhile our players are dropping like flies but don’t worry, the transfer window is now open.

“Perhaps we can get some kind of fee in return for Joelinton – surely pound for pound the worst player ever to wear the shirt.

“Happy new year btw.”

Davey Hat-Trick:

“The four injuries we suffered mean we have our excuse but in truth we lost this long before the queue for the infirmary got going.

“Joelinton continued to look like a player who is never going to score again and two inexplicably bad balls from Lejeune was all the help Leicester needed to take command.

“They used the second half as a half-day holiday.

“The fans booed Perez in the first half, so he obliged with a goal.

“They booed Choudhury in the second, so he did too.

“I will say the 10 we finished with looked no worse than the 11 who began.

“Krafth was OK and Almiron coped as a left back.

“But overall we were nowhere near Leicester all game.

“Looks like we are back in a relegation battle now.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“Appalling performance from start to finish.

“Joelinton a disgrace to the shirt.

“Clearly our set up is not designed to play so many games in quick succession.

“4 injuries is ridiculously bad luck but the game was over after the first one.

“Major reinforcements needed this window.”

Brian Standen:

“Two horrendous mistakes and it’s game over!

“No credit to anybody except Dubravka again.

“Knives will be out for Bruce but that was simple mistakes.

“Need a spark and I don’t see one coming soon.”

Paul Patterson:

“Rodgers the Radish 1 The Corbridge Cabbage 0

“I said 3-0 away win but it was a game we were never really in.

“The fates are conspiring against him and I have no sympathy.

“Joelinton MUST be dropped and for heaven’s sake play Gayle and Carroll. At least help yourself Bruce.

“As for working Lejeune into the ground- excellent management from Bruce.

“A long five months lie ahead…”

Nat Seaton:

“How to spoil the first day of the year.

“What can you say? It was terrible from start to finish, painful to watch to be honest.

“Forget about the injuries and the playing with 10 men – don’t go looking at that for excuses.

“It’s looking bleak at the start of 2020, something’s gotta change…”

Stats (half-time stats in brackets) from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Leicester 3 (Newcastle 0 Leicester 2) – Wednesday 1 January 3pm

Goals:

Leicester:

Perez 36, Maddison 39, Choudhury 87

Possession was Leicester 77% (71%), Newcastle 23% (29%)

Total shots were Leicester 16 (9), Newcastle 5 (4)

Shots on target were Leicester 9 (5), Newcastle 2 (2)

Corners were Leicester 5 (4), Newcastle 4 (3)

Crowd: 52,178 (3,000 Leicester and 10,000 free NUFC season ticket holders, although a massive number of empty seats all around St James Park)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Newcastle team v Leicester:

Dubravka, Manquillo (Krafth 45+3), Schar (forced off on 51 minutes and NUFC down to 10 men), Lejeune, Fernandez, Willems (Yedlin 45), Hayden, Shelvey (Sean Longstaff 46), Almiron, Muto, Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Atsu, Carroll, Gayle

