Nabil Bentaleb medical passed and cost of loan deal to Newcastle United made public

Nabil Bentaleb is set to be confirmed as a Newcastle United player today, at least until the end of the season.

German media has revealed that the 25 year old has passed his medical on Tyneside and the deal is set to be formally announced before the day is out.

Sky Sports have confirmed the cost of the loan deal, with Keith Downie who covers NUFC for the broadcaster saying Newcastle have agreed to pay a £850,000 loan fee.

On top of that, Downie says that Newcastle United will also cover all of the midfielder’s wages whilst he is at St James Park.

In Germany, Bild say that Nabil Bentaleb is on 100,000 euros (approx £85,000) per week, which would almost certainly make him Newcastle’s top earner.

Keith Downie says that their colleagues at Sky Germany have told them that an option to buy of 10m euros (approx £8.5m) is included in the deal that has been agreed.

As we said when news broke yesterday (see below), Bentaleb hasn’t played first team football for nine months, partly through to disagreements with the manager that saw him dropped to train with the reserves at the end of last season, then a knee injury that the player only came back from in November. Going back to join the reserves and after a number of weeks training, played a couple of reserve games.

Schalke need to move one of their biggest earners on and if Newcastle do take the buying option at the end of the season, the German club will bank less than half the 22.5m euros (£19m) they paid Tottenham in 2017.

Ironically, when Nabil Bentaleb was at Tottenham he only ever scored one first team goal….just a few weeks after turning 20 he scored the first goal as Spurs hammered Newcastle 4-0 in December 2014 in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

The Mag – Monday 20 January 2020:

Nabil Bentaleb is set to sign for Newcastle United.

The midfielder is on Tyneside on Monday and is having his medical.

The news has been broken by Martin Hardy who covers Newcastle United for The Times.

Hardy says that the deal is believed to be a loan until the end of the season, though no mention of a buying clause/option included or not.

The report says that the move is set to be announced later on Monday.

The left footed midfielder started 38 Premier League games for Spurs before he was sold for 22.5m euros (£19m) to Schalke in 2017.

This followed a successful season on loan where the midfielder got five Bundesliga goals and five assists.

It was then four league goals and three assists in 2017/18.

However, last season it was only three goals in the Bundesliga and no assists.

Nabil Bentaleb running into disciplinary problems and towards the end of last season dropped into the reserves.

This season the Algerian international hasn’t featured at all with the first team and obviously needs a move.

It is nine months since Bentaleb played any first team football so it remains to be seen how quickly he will get up to speed if/when he signs.

It was confirmed earlier on Monday that Newcastle had lost two players for the season, both Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett won’t be seen again this season.

