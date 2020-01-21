News

Nabil Bentaleb has signed for Newcastle United – Official club statement

Nabil Bentaleb has signed for Newcastle United.

Tuesday morning had seen details reported in both the English and German media.

The reports saying the medical had been passed and the deal was in place.

Newcastle United reported to be paying a £850,000 loan fee, as well as covering the player’s full £85,000 per week wages.

An option to buy of £8.5m also reported as part of the deal.

Now early on Tuesday afternoon, Newcastle United have officially announced that the loan deal has gone through.

Official Newcastle United announcement:

Algeria international Nabil Bentaleb has joined Newcastle United on loan from Schalke 04 for the rest of the season, with an option to make the deal permanent.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who represented his country at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2015 and 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, has previously played in the Premier League for Tottenham Hotspur.

He made 66 appearances for the North London club – scoring his only goal against Newcastle in a League Cup tie in December 2014 – before moving to Schalke, initially on loan, in August 2016.

Bentaleb has made 97 appearances for the Bundesliga side, scoring 19 times, and has played in the Champions League for Die Königsblauen.

He told nufc.co.uk: “I’m very happy to come back to the Premier League, especially with a club such as Newcastle.

“The project really interested me. I wanted absolutely to come back to the Premier League. The coach had some trust in me and the club also – I saw that straight away – and I think it’s the perfect move for me.”

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce said: “He’s somebody who I paid particular attention to when he was at Spurs, when he broke through and got a big money move to Germany.

“He’s played at the highest level now for the last four or five years but he will come in hungry and feeling he has something to prove and will give us the competition we obviously need.

“With the numbers that we’ve got at the minute, he’s got a bit of experience and I think people will enjoy watching him play. He’ll come into the squad and I’m sure he’ll be a good acquisition for us.

“The fact that he’s played in the Premier League before helps, because we know that he can play and knows what the demands of the Premier League are. He’s gone from the Premier League to Schalke and played in the Champions League as well, so we’re delighted to get him. It’s a great signing.”

The Mag – Earlier today (Tuesday 21 January 2020):

Nabil Bentaleb is set to be confirmed as a Newcastle United player today, at least until the end of the season.

German media has revealed that the 25 year old has passed his medical on Tyneside and the deal is set to be formally announced before the day is out.

Sky Sports have confirmed the cost of the loan deal, with Keith Downie who covers NUFC for the broadcaster saying Newcastle have agreed to pay a £850,000 loan fee.

On top of that, Downie says that Newcastle United will also cover all of the midfielder’s wages whilst he is at St James Park.

In Germany, Bild say that Nabil Bentaleb is on 100,000 euros (approx £85,000) per week, which would almost certainly make him Newcastle’s top earner.

Keith Downie says that their colleagues at Sky Germany have told them that an option to buy of 10m euros (approx £8.5m) is included in the deal that has been agreed.

As we said when news broke yesterday (see below), Bentaleb hasn’t played first team football for nine months, partly through to disagreements with the manager that saw him dropped to train with the reserves at the end of last season, then a knee injury that the player only came back from in November. Going back to join the reserves and after a number of weeks training, played a couple of reserve games.

Schalke need to move one of their biggest earners on and if Newcastle do take the buying option at the end of the season, the German club will bank less than half the 22.5m euros (£19m) they paid Tottenham in 2017.

Ironically, when Nabil Bentaleb was at Tottenham he only ever scored one first team goal….just a few weeks after turning 20 he scored the first goal as Spurs hammered Newcastle 4-0 in December 2014 in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

The Mag – Monday 20 January 2020:

Nabil Bentaleb is set to sign for Newcastle United.

The midfielder is on Tyneside on Monday and is having his medical.

The news has been broken by Martin Hardy who covers Newcastle United for The Times.

Hardy says that the deal is believed to be a loan until the end of the season, though no mention of a buying clause/option included or not.

The report says that the move is set to be announced later on Monday.

The left footed midfielder started 38 Premier League games for Spurs before he was sold for 22.5m euros (£19m) to Schalke in 2017.

This followed a successful season on loan where the midfielder got five Bundesliga goals and five assists.

It was then four league goals and three assists in 2017/18.

However, last season it was only three goals in the Bundesliga and no assists.

Nabil Bentaleb running into disciplinary problems and towards the end of last season dropped into the reserves.

This season the Algerian international hasn’t featured at all with the first team and obviously needs a move.

It is nine months since Bentaleb played any first team football so it remains to be seen how quickly he will get up to speed if/when he signs.

It was confirmed earlier on Monday that Newcastle had lost two players for the season, both Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett won’t be seen again this season.

