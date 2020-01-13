Opinion

My heart goes out to these recent Newcastle United signings who were sold the dream

As the transfer window is open, speculation is rife about new Newcastle United signings who we (allegedly) hope to sign.

Transfer window after window it is more and more obvious that we as fans are taken for mugs, as the smoke and mirrors game of high profile players supposedly dying to leave their present clubs and walk over hot coals to Newcastle.

Only for the reality of the story to disintegrate as the player of interest moves to another club for money, ambitions, or a combination of both.

That leaves a long bitter taste in the mouths of Newcastle fans and a kick in the orchestra stalls.

When Newcastle United want to offload a player we are told we need to be realistic and lower the asking price.

At the same time, any interest shown in players and the asking price goes up and up in some kind of phoney bidding war, this is then used as the excuse of how we missed out on a top name.

My only conclusion is that the personnel at St James Park involved in transfer policy are at best inadequate and at worst, totally useless.

I despair now at any so called transfer scoop in the media and feel like I’m wearing a donkey’s ears because of the way we are mugged into belief, someone of any ability wants to come to the Ashley run fiasco.

This window will no doubt come to a close without any notable signing bought in and maybe only a loan deal to try and improve a squad that is struggling at best.

My heart goes to some of the recent Newcastle United signings who were sold the dream, only to find Ashley austerity.

We all hope for a brighter future but it seems a long way off.

