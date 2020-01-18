Videos

Must see Alan Shearer celebration when winner goes in at Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Video

Alan Shearer has suffered along with the rest of us as Newcastle United picked up only one point in four games.

Newcastle going into Saturday’s teatime game under a bit of pressure.

Chelsea the visitors and having beaten Newcastle in six of the last seven meetings, it looked a tough game for NUFC.

Defending throughout the entire game pretty much, Newcastle rarely got into the opposition half never mind box.

Only one effort on target in 93 minutes.

Then came the 94th minute and a deep Allan Saint-Maximin cross reached Isaac Hayden unmarked and the ball was in the back of the net.

The ball appearing to come off Hayden’s face.

Who cares????

Certainly Alan Shearer didn’t.

The Newcastle United legend posting via his Twitter account after the final whistle:

“Hard work, good team spirit and NICKED the win.

“Defensively solid particularly Ciaran Clark.”

However, even better is this goal celebration from Alan Shearer when Hayden’s winner went in!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Saturday 18 January 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Hayden 90+4

Possession was Chelsea 70%, Newcastle 30%

Total shots were Chelsea 19, Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Chelsea 4, Newcastle 2

Corners were Chelsea 10, Newcastle 1

Crowd: 52,217 (3,200 Chelsea and 10,000 free NUFC season ticket holders)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Krafth (Sean Longstaff 71), Lascelles, Clark, Fernandez, Willems (Ritchie 12), Hayden, Shelvey (Matty Longstaff 85), Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Schar, Lejeune, Atsu

