News

Mike Ashley struggling to sell out Norwich game and update on sales of Oxford v Newcastle tickets

With four days still to go until the FA Cup fourth round replay, Oxford v Newcastle tickets are selling fast.

Predictably, Newcastle fans have swiftly bought up the away allocation, all 1,800 tickets now gone.

The same as when the full 1,787 allocation was sold back in January 2017, a sellout crowd of 11,810 at the Kassam Stadium seeing Oxford beat Newcastle 3-0 in the fourth round that time.

Despite the game set to be shown live on BBC1 (8.05pm kick-off) on Tuesday night, the home fans are quickly buying up the remaining Oxford v Newcastle tickets.

After initially just season ticket holders and members, late on on Thursday afternoon Oxford opened sales up to anybody on their database.

Thousands of tickets have been sold in the last 15 hours or so, with only a few hundred left now on Friday morning.

Oxford have already had one home sellout this season, 1,200 Manchester City fans seeing their team win in the League Cup quarter-final match at the Kassam Stadium (see below), both Sunderland and West Ham also featuring in near sellouts for Oxford this season.

However, despite the 10,000 season ticket give away and signing three loan players, Mike Ashley is still struggling to sell out the Norwich home game.

On Thursday night, as well as tickets for Newcastle fans left unsold in Level 7 of the Leazes helped by Norwich not taking the full allocation, Newcastle were also still trying to sell the cheaper end corporate tickets to Newcastle fans via the club’s ticketing site.

The club always take down the corporate ticket option when we get close to a game but this Friday morning, only 24 hours ahead of the kick-off, Newcastle v Norwich tickets are still left unsold.

Oxford 3 Newcastle United 0 – 27 January 2017 (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Attendance 11,810, including 1,787 Newcastle United fans.

Oxford 4 West Ham 0 – 25 September 2019 (League Cup Third Round)

Attendance 10,450, including 1,513 West Ham fans.

Oxford 1 Sunderland 1 (Oxford won on penalties) – 29 October 2019 (League Cup Fourth Round)

Attendance 11,108, including 1,269 Sunderland fans.

Oxford 1 Man City 3 – 18 December 2019 (League Cup Quarter-Finals)

Attendance 11,817, including 1,200 Man City fans.

Oxford United official announcement:

‘Oxford United’s Emirates FA Cup replay against Newcastle United will be ‘ALL TICKET’.

The game is scheduled for Tuesday 4th February and the kick-off will be confirmed in due course.

Normal League prices apply with no discount for members. The following procedure will apply (subject to availability) for booking seats.

Season Ticket holders, Yellow Members and Flexi-ticket holders can purchase one ticket online from oufctickets.co.uk from 4.30pm on Monday 27th January.

Tickets will be available in person and over the telephone (01865 337533) from 1pm on Wednesday 29th January.

Season Ticket holders will have their seat reserved until 4pm on Thursday 30th January.’

