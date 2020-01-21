Transfer Rumours

Mike Ashley refuses to raise £12m offer for £20m+ rated Jarrod Bowen and set to move on – Report

Newcastle United have persistently been linked with Jarrod Bowen.

The goalscoring midfielder is arguably the most exciting player in the Championship and was a young player at Hull when Steve Bruce was manager.

Newcastle have time after time looked overseas for supposed value on young players but having turned 23 in December, will Jarrod Bowen signal a major change in direction.

Since summer 2018, Jarrod Bowen has made 73 Championship starts (plus one sub appearance) and has been directly involved in an astonishing 48 goals, scoring 38 and getting 10 assists. This excellent record despite playing for a mid-table second tier team (12th at the moment, 13th last season).

Late Friday saw a newspaper exclusive, saying that after meeting with Mike Ashley last Wednesday, Steve Bruce and Newcastle United were definitely going to now make a bid for the Hull City player.

The exclusive came from The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards who is close to Steve Bruce. Edwards says that at Wednesday’s meeting, Mike Ashley said he would back Steve Bruce’s judgement on Jarrod Bowen and a ‘firm bid’ is definitely going to be made now.

Obviously, if Bowen can make the step up, it looks/looked a no-brainer.

Newcastle have only scored 22 Premier League goals this season and alone, Jarrod Bowen has been involved in 22 goals for Hull in 28 Championship starts this season, scoring 16 and getting six assists.

The man from The Telegraph says that Newcastle approached Hull City last summer but didn’t pursue it when they were quoted £20m+.

In an update late on Monday, Luke Edwards has revealed in The Telegraph that Newcastle are willing to pay £12m initially for Jarrod Bowen, with clauses included giving extra money later, if certain targets are hit.

However, the man from The Telegraph says that Hull are sticking to their £20m+ valuation and Newcastle are thinking about looking elsewhere now.

To be honest, you can’t exactly blame Hull City for knocking back this derisory offer for their star asset, a star asset who is scoring and creating goals for fun in the second tier.

Just look at the prices Championship players go for these days…

James Maddison was bought for £20m by Leicester from then Championship Norwich in 2018 and is now valued at several times that £20m.

In summer 2019, Brighton paid £20m for Brentford’s attacking midfielder Neal Maupay.

Also summer 2019, Brighton paid £20m for Bristol City’s Adam Webster, a central defender.

Summer 2019 again, Ryan Sessegnon joins Spurs from Fulham for £25m.

Oliver McBurnie in the summer, Swansea to Sheffield United for £17.5m.

Che Adams, Birmingham to Southampton for £15m in the summer.

Jarrod Bowen is arguably/probably the best player in the Championship and he scores and creates goals, how on earth can you expect to get him for £12m and the possibility of maybe more cash in the future, that you have no control of?

The bottom line surely is that if the club/Ashley/Bruce do believe that Jarrod Bowen can do it in the Premier League, then no reason why they shouldn’t be willing to pay £20m+ as NUFC did for overseas imports Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin.

