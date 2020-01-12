News

Miguel Almiron has now started scoring goals and says he’d now like to add a trophy…

Miguel Almiron now has three goals in the past three weeks.

Scoring with his right foot into the top corner at Wolves it earned Newcastle a point.

Miguel Almiron scoring his first Premier League goal at the stadium where he made his Newcastle debut 11 months ago.

That goal going alongside his winner against Crystal Palace and the goal that earned an FA Cup replay.

As for that replay on Tuesday night, the Paraguayan thinks if Newcastle can play their ‘own football’ they will be in round four.

Miguel Almiron was Newcastle’s best outfield player at Wolves by some distance and he is basically the only threat in the team at the moment.

It is imperative that Steve Bruce gets him further up the pitch and keeps him fit.

Miguel Almiron talking to NUFC TV:

“We have to impose our own style on the game (Rochdale FA Cup replay), play our own football, and that should be enough to take us through.

“They (Rochdale) were determined to put on a good show for their fans and to demonstrate what they are about, what they could achieve against a bigger club.

“I don’t feel any different to be honest (despite the recent goals).

“I felt like I had been working hard for the team and doing well.

“Obviously the fact that I have added goals to my game, that is something I needed.

“But as I have said before, I was not going out of my mind worrying about the fact that I needed to score.

“It wasn’t something that was troubling me too much because I was always confident that I was helping the team, working hard and providing in other areas, rather than just scoring goals…but it does feel good of course!

“I think that what has changed is my position, my position now playing from the left, starting on the left.

“I think what I do and what I try to do has not changed.

“I try and help out with defensive duties like I have done in the past and also now I try to get into the area, get forward and get opportunities to score.

“We all want to try and win something, we know we would go down in history as a group of players who managed to win something.

“It would be great to something and to be able to present a trophy to the fans of Newcastle.”

