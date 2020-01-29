News

Michael Owen reminds Newcastle United fans there is a game that needs to be won on Saturday

The words and minds of Newcastle fans have been dominated by takeover talk since the story broke on Saturday.

Premier League survival and FA Cup glory very much put in the shade.

However, Michael Owen has reminded us that there is a game rapidly approaching that needs to be won on Saturday.

Norwich are the visitors and whilst they may be bottom of the Premier League, if Newcastle play as badly as against Oxford, there will be every chance of a defeat.

Arguably the worst display of the season, Newcastle were battered down at Norwich in August. The 3-1 scoreline was ridiculously kind to Newcastle as Shelvey scored in the final seconds with pretty much NUFC’s first serious shot, whilst at the other end it was only Martin Dubravka and wasteful finishing that kept the score down.

Norwich have actually got decent form recently with three wins and two draws in the last seven games (PL and FA Cup), winning away at Burnley on Saturday and before that losing 2-1 at Spurs to a 79th minute goal and beating Bournemouth 1-0 at home in the previous game.

Previewing Saturday’s game at St James Park, Michael Owen has actually came up with an interesting fact.

Since 1 January 2019, only three clubs have won more Premier League games.

Leading the way are Liverpool (19), Man City (17) and if Newcastle beat Norwich, they will go level with Spurs on 12.

Quite remarkable when it feels like at the very least, NUFC haven’t been great at home in recent times, though here is the evidence.

Newcastle United home Premier League wins since start of January 2019:

Newcastle 3 Cardiff 0 (19 January 2019)

Newcastle 2 Man City 1 (29 January 2019)

Newcastle 2 Huddersfield 0 (23 February 2019)

Newcastle 2 Burnley 0 (26 February 2019)

Newcastle 3 Everton 2 (9 March 2019)

Newcastle 3 Southampton 1 (20 April 2019)

Newcastle 1 Man Utd 0 (6 October 2019)

Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 1 (9 November 2019)

Newcastle 2 Southampton 1 (8 December 2019)

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 (21 December 2019)

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 (18 January 2020)

Since 1 January 2019, Newcastle’s St James Park PL record is Played 21 Won 11 Drawn 4 Lost 6. I can’t quite believe we have lost only six at home in these last 13 months.

Michael Owen predicts Newcastle will move on to 12 PL home wins since 1 January 2019 and points to the ‘fight and resilience’ shown to get the late win over Chelsea and point at Everton.

Well one thing is for sure, if Newcastle show as little attacking threat as they showed in the first 90 minutes of both those games, they will almost be guaranteed to get a goalless draw at best.

Michael Owen talking to BetVictor:

“Newcastle played a near full-strength side at home to League One Oxford United in the FA Cup at the weekend but were held to a disappointing goalless draw.

“Norwich, meanwhile, made seven changes at Turf Moor but were still able to make it through to the 5th Round for the first time in eight years.

“The Canaries remain six points adrift at the foot of the table, however, and I believe the Magpies will take all three points.

“United have shown their fight and resilience to score a late winner at home to Chelsea in their last home league game and trumped that when scoring twice in added time to get an unlikely point at Goodison last week.

“Since the start of 2019 only Liverpool (19), City (17) and Spurs (12) have more home league wins than Newcastle (11).

“Tip: Newcastle to win.”

