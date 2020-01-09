News

Michael Owen has more bad news for Newcastle United

Michael Owen has been looking ahead to Saturday’s match at Molineux.

Only Newcastle’s sixth visit to Wolves for a league match since 1993.

The 10 April 1993 was actually the last time Wolves beat Newcastle at Molineux in a league game.

Andy Mutch scoring a 54th minute winner that ruined a perfect final sequence to that Kevin Keegan promotion season, Newcastle winning the other seven of their final eight second tier games.

Eleven months ago of course, we saw Newcastle cheated out of a win after playing very well against the promoted team who would go on to finish seventh. Isaac Hayden putting United deservedly ahead and Newcastle fans getting their first glimpse of Miguel Almiron when he came off the bench, only for the referee to ignore a clear 90th minute foul by Boly on Martin Dubravaka that gave Wolves an undeserved draw.

Earlier this season we saw Newcastle pick up one of their many undeserved results/points when Wolves visited St James Park.

Newcastle having only one other shot on target apart from the remarkable out of the blue goal that came from Jamaal Lascelles’ power header from a stunning Federico Fernandez cross. Like almost every other opposition side this season, that day Wolves had more possession, more corners and more efforts on target, but had to settle for only a point.

Juggling European success (through to the Europa League knockout stages) with Premier League commitments, Wolves have recovered from a poor league start of four draws and two defeats in their first six PL games, to then record seven wins and only three defeats in the next 15.

They once again find themselves in line for European qualification, currently in seventh place and only one point off fifth.

In contrast, Newcastle’s last six games have seen four Premier League losses and a fluke of a win against Palace with the only serious effort on goal, this Premier League sequence followed by that desperate second half display at Rochdale that saw NUFC almost exit immediately to the League One side. After the game Steve Bruce embarrassing himself when he claimed that Newcastle had done what they had set out to achieve, to be in the draw for the next round.

Michael Owen acknowledges the injury problems Newcastle have had and we all wait with interest/hope to see who will be available on Saturday.

Since drawing 0-0 at Leicester on the opening day of the season, the recent unlucky (dubious VAR decisions went against them at both ends) 1-0 defeat at Anfield has been the only one of their last 20 PL matches when Wolves haven’t scored.

So it looks all but certain that goal-shy Newcastle will have to score at least once to stand a chance of getting anything.

Michael Owen tips Wolves to win 1-0 and with nine goals conceded in Newcastle’s last three Premier League matches, Steve Bruce’s team will need to come back to form in defence as well if it is not to be a pointless visit.

Michael Owen speaking to BetVictor:

“Wolves have lost three of their last five league games.

“But Newcastle have lost their last three in the league and have had more than their share of injuries to contend with in recent weeks.

“The last couple of league games between the sides have finished in a 1-1 draw and I don’t expect to see many goals at Molineux.

“Indeed, one goal might be enough to separate the sides and I believe the hosts will edge it.

“Tip: Wolves to win 1-0.”

