Opinion

Maybe the most surprising thing about Newcastle United January transfer window is no mention of this

With only four points and four goals produced by these last six Premier League matches, fair to say that Newcastle fans could do with something to lift them in January.

Aside from the obvious – adding more Premier League points, there are two other avenues.

Progress in the FA Cup and progress in this January transfer window.

Mike Ashley made a surprise appearance at St James Park on Tuesday night and then reportedly met Steve Bruce for a meeting on Wednesday morning.

We know that Newcastle United progressed to round four of the FA Cup but what substance, if any, did that ‘transfer summit’ meeting have?

As many have pointed out, if you are/were serious about making signings of substance in January, then surely the planning stage and meetings is pre-January, not waiting until the window is halfway through and the games are quickly ticking by.

As well as being linked with bringing in dozens of different named players, Newcastle fringe players have also been linked with a move away, such as Saivet, Gayle, Manquillo and others.

However, interesting to note that neither media nor fans are worried about other clubs coming in and tempting Newcastle’s best players away.

You can only imagine these type of reasons as to why that is….

A belief that Mike Ashley will refuse to sell no matter what.

Mike Ashley will set unrealistic transfer fees that nobody would pay.

A belief that none of Newcastle’s players are wanted by the top/ambitious clubs.

Looking at the options above, there is always every chance Mike Ashley would sell anything if offered enough money, whilst very likely that the NUFC owner would see too many pound signs if other clubs came sniffing.

What about the quality/desirability of Newcastle’s best players though?

There is hope for many that both Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin have the potential to be big stars of the future BUT at the moment that’s all it is, potential. Almiron has started scoring a few goals but it is only when serious numbers of goals and assists come along that the richest clubs get interested.

Whilst Newcastle United have a goalkeeper and set of centre-backs that are valuable to NUFC but maybe not so valuable in the eyes of other clubs.

So at the moment the reality is that despite the Magpies having their most expensively assembled squad ever, no other club is currently desperate to try and sign any of Newcastle’s first team.

Interesting to see what headlines, or not, these Newcastle players are making by the time we reach the end of the season.

