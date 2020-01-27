News

Max Hagmayr reveals what Valentino Lazaro wants to happen after this loan period at Newcastle United

Max Hagmayr has been speaking about Valentino Lazaro.

Hagmayr is the agent of Newcastle’s latest (loan) signing and has shown himself to be not shy of the media as the Lazaro move played out.

The player’s agent coming to St James Park and then making it very clear afterwards that he was talking to RB Leipzig, plus other unnamed clubs.

Now Max Hagmayr has been speaking to FCInterNews about the Valentino Lazaro loan move AND what the intentions are then in the summer…

Not just Newcastle, West Ham, Leipzig and Werder Bremen also wanted it (to sign Valentino Lazro)?:

“Newcastle had been very serious in moving the deal forward and we are happy with how it all went: we are satisfied.”

What is the mood of the player?

“Valentino is happy to play in the Premier League and to be able to improve himself and his qualities in the English league.”

Will he return to Milan in June?

“The player’s first choice is to go back to Inter.

“With more time available he wants to demonstrate that he can help the Nerazzurri club to win the Scudetto “

Who knows what will happen in these next four or five months with Newcastle United (takeover?), Valentino Lazaro, the team, whatever…

However, one thing appears clear, those fans who think a loan with an option to buy is a 100% perfect arrangement and all in favour of the club loaning the player, need to think again.

The way many Newcastle fans and indeed the media (especially local) reacted to the Lazaro deal, was as though a permanent £20m deal was already in the bag and that of course the player was/is guaranteed to be good enough to be a very good player in the Premier League.

Max Hagmayr’s words (which by the way, I think are very unprofessional) don’t mean that automatically there is no chance of Valentino Lazaro staying beyond this initial loan BUT it does indicate that there is every chance he won’t.

It was interesting that whilst Inter Milan’s statement on Friday mentioned ‘an option to make the deal permanent’ in the brief two line message (see below), Newcastle United made no mention of a buying option in their (also read below), although media have all reported that to be the case before the deal and in the aftermath.

Valentino Lazaro gave a seven minute interview to the club’s NUFC TV on Friday and in that interview no mention at all about what the intentions are after this loan spell.

Lazaro said that a big reason as to why he decided on Newcastle was because he expects to get a lot of time on the pitch. When asked again what he hopes to get out of this loan spell, the player repeated the hopes of game time but absolutely no mention of intending/hoping to get a permanent move to St James Park.

The player obviously wants to be involved with Austria in the summer Euros and that has been put forward in media in Italy as the main reason why he chose Newcastle, to play regularly and give him the best chance of making the national side. It has also been suggested that Lazaro had Leipzig as first choice but with them leading the Bundesliga they couldn’t guarantee 100% regular games.

The player only moved to Inter Milan in the summer, attracted by a club competing for honours and in the Champions League.

It would come as little surprise then if at the moment he doesn’t see Newcastle United ticking those boxes, unless the takeover happens maybe….!

Inter Milan official announcement:

‘FC Internazionale Milano announces Valentino Lazaro’s departure to Newcastle United FC.

The Austrian right midfielder has signed a loan deal with the English club until 30 June 2020, the contract including an option to make the deal permanent.’

The Friday 24 January Newcastle United official Valentino Lazaro announcement:

‘Newcastle United are pleased to confirm the signing of Austria international Valentino Lazaro on loan for the remainder of the current season.

The 23-year-old, who primarily plays on the right hand side of midfield, arrives from Serie A side Inter Milan, who he joined last summer from Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

Lazaro – who made his international debut against Iceland in 2014 and now has 28 caps and three goals for his country – started his career with Red Bull Salzburg.

He will wear squad number 23 for the Magpies and is the club’s second acquisition of the January transfer window, following Algeria international Nabil Bentaleb, who joined Newcastle from Schalke 04 for the rest of the campaign on Tuesday afternoon.

“I’m very happy to be here and can’t wait to meet all my team mates, get out on the training pitch and hopefully get a lot of victories in the future,” Lazaro said.

“I’ve only heard great things about the club. I’ve had good talks with the coach so I feel very happy to be here now. Those conversations convinced me that this is the right place for me to come.”

Head coach Steve Bruce added: “Valentino is a quality player who’ll add to us in attacking areas of the field, where we need to improve. He can play in a few positions but he is a natural winger with an excellent delivery.

“We have worked hard to get him ahead of other clubs, so I’m delighted with what we’ve done. Along with Nabil Bentaleb, he’ll give us strong options.”

