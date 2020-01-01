Opinion

Leicester fans very confused and conflicted with comments about playing Newcastle United

Leicester fans have seen their team win on each of the last three visits to St James Park.

A 2-0 victory last season making it eight goals scored in these three wins on Tyneside.

The Foxes enter 2020 in second place in the Premier League and yet there is much confusion and conflict in the comments from Leicester fans ahead of the match.

Much of that revolves around the team selection.

After losing 4-0 at home to Liverpool, Brendan Rodgers made nine outfield changes and Leicester won 2-1 at West Ham.

The question being, how many, if any, of the second choice players who came in, should stay in?

A bit of a different situation to that faced by Steve Bruce who has an injury pile-up, especially in defence.

Interesting also to see wildly different opinions on Newcastle United, Leicester fans believing everything from NUFC being very good, especially at home, to absolutely hopeless and uninspiring.

Leicester fans commenting via their Foxes Talk message board:

‘Feeling very confident about this which is weird and also making me feel a little on edge.’

‘Wouldn’t change much, vards for Kelechi. Keep the latter on bench for impact. That side had cohesion at West Ham, big Wes in there for the Carroll battle.’

‘I just can’t see us not making 8 or 9 changes again and reverting back to our ‘league’ team.

That team at West Ham is more likely to play Wigan imo, we are then fresh for Villa mid week.

Kasper, Evans and perhaps Gray will keep their place.’

‘The thought of Saint-Maximin running at Fuchs is worrying, and his defending for West Ham’s goal was questionable also.’

‘Newcastle have been fortunate so far I feel and they aren’t anything special, we have a good away record so honestly can’t see anything but a win for us 2-0.’

‘Newcastle have looked better of late but I would think that we have more than enough to get this one done.

Vardy back, and fresh – Maddison mostly rested / fresh – Soy back in the line-up – etc.’

‘Pérez brace and an assist to boot.’

‘Difficult one for Brendan. I get the argument that you play your strongest side (all things considered) and that there’s no room for sentiment etc but who deserves to be dropped after the win at West Ham?

This is where it becomes bigger than the actual game itself, what’s the best thing for squad morale?’

‘Agree with a lot of this…ok Man City/Liverpool were different class to West Ham…but Tielemans and Maddison were poor against them..do they deserve to go straight back into the side?’

‘A hard away game on new years day with a up for it geordie crowd.

Just feel Maddison looks tired and out of form, and barnes is out form,Youri acould also do with some time out.

Newcastle struggled on saturday against two wingers who pressed them, this would also push their wing backs backwards as well I am picking Chilwell based on the hope that with newcastle sitting deep he get forward and supply more, but one more iffy performence and Fuchs should be considered a starter for the games coming up.’

‘We have 3 games in a week coming up again – this match, FA Cup and League Cup. Expect Brendan will try to keep everyone fresh by playing the first team for this match and for the League Cup whilst going for Saturday’s line up v Wigan.’

‘These are a very decent side at home. I think they’ve got the best home defensive record in the league which means we need to play our most creative side and try to stretch them and get in behind as much as possible.’

‘Playing Pérez and Maddison behind Vardy with plenty of options off the bench to switch it around.’

‘As long as Madders plays central and we actually have plenty of creativity we should win. Newcastle are a dull, uninspiring side.’

‘People seem to think this will be easy because we beat a useless West Ham team? They’ve a pretty stubborn backline and the suggestion of dropping Evans et.al is madness, with a winnable cup game up next.

Gray and Perez have earnt the wide spots. The rest of the team picks itself.’

‘I would have thought Gray and Albrighton had booked the wide spots, Perez has been cr.p out wide all season, his slightly better performance against an extremely poor side yesterday saw him playing through the middle, wheres the logic?

Had Vardy been playing against West Ham I would suggest that hed have made a bit more of Albrighton’s balls into the box than Iheanacho and Perez, not meaning that as a direct criticism of them, just that Vardy is a far superior player who would have read Albrighton’s play better.’

‘Newcastle are great at home. Will be tough.’

‘I did a corporate there in the title season. Can’t remember which lounge. Behind the goal beneath the away fans. Were 4 or 5 tables of city fans.

But, cliché aside, the Geordies were lovely for a chat in the room. There isn’t another set of fans I like more.’

‘You’d have to be confident of a win here. The results since Liverpool have gone our way and we have our main players getting a much needed rest.

Our record at the House of Ashley is excellent since promotion.’

‘As noted, they don’t concede many at home but they don’t score too many either!’

‘I’m confident we’ll win this comfortably. They really aren’t any good. Their fans I follow have said all season they’ve still looked rubbish, have just had an extraordinarily good number of goals from their defenders that they won’t sustain.

0-3 and we’ll dominate.’

‘Hope so. Listening to the media Almiron has been reborn as the new Messi and is about to herald a new golden age up at the toon.’

‘I’m glad Almiron has scored his first goal because that would be guaranteed to happen. When did Andy Carroll last score?

They are going to sit back and defend, up to us to break them down. They have pace on the break but very little end product.’

‘I actually think Pérez might get a hat-trick against his former side.’

‘I’d put a 15m ‘for sale’ sign on his back to see if we could return him 50% off in the January sales.’

‘Would make it an incredible away day as that would really rile the home fans.’

‘Wouldn’t be having Chilwell. Look at Andy Carroll pulling onto Baines for their goal v Everton. Chilwell would get murdered by him. Fuchs is a little smarter in the way he marks.’

