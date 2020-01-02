Opinion

Leicester fans comments on how good they are and…how shocking Newcastle United are

Leicester fans are maybe finally realising how lucky they are.

Supporting a club that is ran with ambition and always prepared to have a go.

Whether it is competing in the transfer market, investing in a new training complex and planning to expand their stadium.

Visiting Mike Ashley’s Newcastle United should give them all the proof they need.

Brendan Rodgers and his players won’t have an easier game all season and didn’t even need Jamie Vardy, if he had played you wonder just how many the Foxes would have scored.

As well as it dawning on them how good their team are, the Leicester fans saw just how poor Newcastle are and can’t believe the luck Steve Bruce has carried when previously picking up a respectable number of points.

That luck has ran out finally in recent games and it has been laid bare just how bad things are under Steve Bruce, tactics/team that struggle to create chances and are now finally caving in under the pressure at the back and overwhelming domination most teams have against NUFC.

Leicester fans comment via their Foxes Talk message board:

‘Anyone notice that the three players they spent the game booing all scored lol

If anyone tells you there are no easy games in this league just refer to that. I don’t feel like we got out of second gear and we still won 3-0.

They’re abysmal and in real trouble I think. Can’t help but feel they’ve been quite lucky this season.

Bruce is an experienced manager. How do you let that happen with injuries? That isn’t solely bad luck. Abysmal.’

‘I don’t want to see Ayoze Perez on the wing ever again, the position he played today is by far his best, as I said at half time, watching him today was like watching peak Shinji.’

‘I was given a free ticket, so was sitting amongst Newcastle fans in the Milburn stand. All I could hear was the City fans, the Newcastle ones were so quiet.’

‘The stats for their games are remarkable given their results. I think the expected goals stats had them winning one match this season and losing 15.’

‘We play with such authority against the sides outside the usual top six or seven at the moment (barring Norwich), to go away, win 3-0 and barely break sweat is ridiculous.’

‘The ‘Toon’ looked doomed!! 52K and they serve up that tripe. Thankfully Leicester City rose above the quagmire and did the business.’

‘Comfortable win. Newcastle really bad…how can they be 12th? How uninspiring is Steve Bruce?’

‘Just got back, totally outclassed, outplayed, outposesed outscored and outsang them.’

‘They booed Perez for leaving… 0-1

They booed Madders for diving… 0-2

They booed Hamza for tackling… 0-3

The Vardy spirit lives on even in his absence.’

‘Just watching the first 10 mins told you all you needed to know…that there was only going to ever be one winner

As great as we were today, I’m shocked at the sh..ness of Newcastle. We’ll never get an easier away fixture than some we’ve had this season, this one included.

Finally, again… I’m convinced we look a better side when Pérez is in it.’

‘Enjoyed that Hamza goal. A lot.

They were booing as it hit the net.’

‘The fact Newcastle gifted us 2 goals with comedy defending and they then ended up with 10 men for the second half should not take the gloss off our performance, we were superb and controlled the game and were very good value for the lead we had at half time.

Ndidi was superb popping up everywhere and Perez worked very hard all game at his old stomping ground and scored with a great finish while under pressure and Maddison’s strike was an absolute peach with his weaker foot.

Hamza’s goal was a real cherry on top moment, a superb hit and great technique to get it into the top corner.

Really chuffed to bits for the lad who was booed non stop when he came on, but this only emboldened him as he didn’t put a foot wrong in his brief cameo and got the last laugh when he emptied St. James Park at the end of the match.’

‘Controlled, composed, comfortable – that Joelinton howler aside. Gifted two goals, but dispatched them ruthlessly.

Conserved energy second half, and what a way to net your first senior goal and quieten the Toon to boot.’

‘Lawrenson predicted a 2-0 win for Newcastle!!’

‘Men against boys.

So pleased for Hamza.

Have we ever had that much possession in a match? I doubt it.’

‘Superb result.

Perez’ best performance for us so far.’

‘Finally a fixture I could watch in a library.’

‘This league is so poor. Bottom 12 are absolute dross.

Did what we had to do, rested key players, brought on Hamza to take the pi.s and he scores that to make it even better.’

‘Aggregate:

Newcastle United 0 (plus countless injuries)

Leicester City 8′

