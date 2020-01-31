News

Ki Sung-yeung reaches agreement with Newcastle United – Contract terminated

Ki Sung-yeung has left Newcastle United.

The South Korean midfield hasn’t though found another club as yet.

Instead, he has come to an agreement with NUFC to bring his contract to a premature end.

With the three loan signings in January, Ki Sung-yeung was set to almost certainly find himself left out of the 25 man Premier League NUFC squad named after this transfer window.

He could have picked up Premier League wages until the end of June doing nothing, so great to see that unlike others he has made a decision based on wanting to play football rather than money.

As a free agent he can now join a club any time and isn’t tied to today’s 11pm transfer window deadline.

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘Newcastle United can confirm that midfielder Ki Sung-yueng has left St. James’ Park by mutual consent.

The 31-year-old former Korea Republic international’s contract was due to expire in the summer, but his last Premier League appearance came in a 5-0 defeat at Leicester City in September and the player and club have now come to a joint agreement which sees him depart with immediate effect.

He signed for the Magpies after his contract with Swansea City expired in July 2018, and made 23 appearances in all competitions. However, only four of them came this season.

Speaking to nufc.co.uk, Ki said: “I am always grateful for our fans’ support.

“It was great honour and happiness of mine to play for such a great club as Newcastle United.

“I never forget the time with Newcastle Fans. It is a pity that I could not do better but sometimes in football, there are things I could not overcome.

“Thanks a lot to everybody and so long.”

Newcastle United thank Ki for his service and wish him well for the future.’

