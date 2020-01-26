News

Karl Robinson verdict after Newcastle 0 Oxford 0 “I don’t think our goalkeeper was overly worked”

Karl Robinson watched on as his team played out a goalless 90 minutes at St James Park.

The League One side well worth their draw against a side two divisions higher.

Newcastle United might have improved marginally after the break but still nobody would have guessed this was a Premier League team playing at home against a League One outfit.

With only four Newcastle efforts on target in the entire game and not really any difficult saves forced, no wonder Karl Robinson remarks: ‘I don’t think our goalkeeper was overly worked.’

The Oxford boss isn’t happy that he now has nine games to face in the 29 days of February, a fact that makes it all the more embarrassing the Steve Bruce complaints about his Premier League side now having five matches to get through next month.

Karl Robinson:

“It is incredible.

“We have played three Premier League teams this season and only one of them has beaten us – Manchester City.

“So I’ve got to give credit to my players.

“For the fans who turned out, it just shows you this cup has got a wonderful presence. My players were exceptional.

“Probably say we got the best chance of the game. All in all a very good performance by my players and I am very pleased with them.

“I thought we tried to play, which was brave of the players.

“We started nervously and I wasn’t happy. I told them to relax and once they did that they got to grips with the game a bit more.

“I don’t think our goalkeeper was overly worked.

“Our two centre-backs were amazing. We had a very young back four, in fact the whole team is very young. It is testament to the board and to the patience of the fans that they have allowed these young players to grow together and to make mistakes.

“I feel they will one day go on to bigger and better things but I hope not right away and we can build with these players for a while yet.

“But we have not achieved anything. It’s so easy to stand here and take the plaudits but we feel we have not done anything yet.

“If we stop the season now, we will have amazing memories, but we want a great summer and to do that we have to be promoted.

“They (Newcastle) will be aware of the quality we have but we know how good they are.

“We have seen glimpses of the top level football they can play so won’t be taking anything for granted in the replay.”

Asked about Pep Guardiola’s suggestion that replays should be done away with:

“I don’t think that would be a bad thing.

“We’re now going to play nine games in the month of February with a squad of 20 players.

“We don’t have the funds or the resources to do that, so I think it would be better for everybody if it was finished today.

“It gives us an outcome immediately, it doesn’t allow a backlog of games in February and then possibly even going into March, which will have a big influence on all of our players.

“At our level we play a stupid amount of games, we’re going to hit over 60 games this year, which is ludicrous. My players’ bodies are at breaking point and I don’t think it’s fair.”

“That (late chance for Marcus Browne to win the game) will be probably the last thought in my mind tonight when I go to sleep: ‘What if? What if Browney could have taken that chance?’.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Oxford 0 – Saturday 25 January 3pm

Possession was Oxford 38%, Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Oxford 8 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Oxford 2, Newcastle 4

Corners were Oxford 4, Newcastle 7

Crowd: 52,221 (incl approx 3,800 Oxford)

Referee: Robert Jones

Newcastle team v Oxford:

Darlow, Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Sean Longstaff (Hayden 87), Bentaleb (Atsu 80), Almiron, Saint-Maximin (Matty Longstaff 70), Joelinton

Unused Subs

Elliot, Fernandez, Sorensen, Allan

