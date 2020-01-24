News

Karl Robinson doesn’t see Oxford winning the FA Cup but thinks could be a shock at St James Park

Karl Robinson has already guided Oxford United through three rounds of the FA Cup this season.

Since Mike Ashley bought Newcastle United in 2007, NUFC have never managed more than one FA Cup victory in a season, so far…

Could Saturday be the big day, for Newcastle?

Karl Robinson says: ‘With all due respect, I don’t see us winning this competition…’ but he does think the 4,000 travelling Oxford fans will share the belief that a shock at St James Park could be possible.

The Oxford boss predictably makes clear that the FA Cup is just a welcome sideshow for the club this season, as promotion is what it is all about.

They are currently in the League One play-offs in fifth, ahead of the Mackems on goal difference.

Only one point separates fifth to eighth and indeed, only seven points separate fifth to sixteenth, so everything to play for, for most clubs in the division still.

Looking upwards, Oxford are only six points off top spot and will be maybe reflecting on whether the FA Cup has been too much of a distraction.

January has brought only two points from four league games and the only win has been the third round FA Cup victory over Hartlepool.

Any league concerns will of course go out of the window when the whistle blows at 3pm on Saturday, although when it comes to the fans, no doubt Newcastle’s will likely be the ones feeling anxious…

Karl Robinson speaking to the Witney Gazette:

“With all due respect, I don’t see us winning this competition, so it’s not something we’re ever going to be judged upon.

“I think to get to the fourth round is tremendous testament to the players and credit to them.

“We’ve managed to get this type of draw away from home and give everybody a great day out.

“That’s what it will be, it’s a free-hit.

“We just need to get them [the Oxford fans] excited again and I think one thing this team can be applauded for is it has brought people together a bit more.

“I think that’s a tremendous sign at the weekend that people have belief in us.

“Every one of those 4,000 [going to Newcastle] knows it will be difficult, but they probably also think there could be a shock as well.

“That’s our responsibility, to make sure we do everything right leading up to the game to give ourselves the best opportunity.

“It is a long way and I think it’s extremely important that everyone who has bought a ticket and will be paying for petrol, food and hotels knows that we appreciate it.

“We know there will be a lot of yellow shirts in Newcastle.

“It’s such a powerful colour, it’s really significant when you see it in its numbers.

“It’s been a good week.

“I think we’ve probably been in those play-off spots now for way over a month, so we’ve had that pressure week-in, week-out.

“By the next time we play in the league I’m expecting the likes of James Henry, Cameron Brannagan, Matty Taylor all to be fit, which is positive.

“We’ve had a really difficult moment, but this two-week break in the league is one we’re going to really enjoy with no pressure and not having to worry about the consequences of the league.

“We’re really excited and looking forward to Newcastle.

“I hope the fans are as well.”

