Opinion

Judging whether January transfer window a success for Newcastle all depends on if takeover happens

How has the January transfer window been for you?

We are now 30 days into it and a little over 24 hours remaining until the window closes, so how have Newcastle United done?

Central midfielder Nabil Bentaleb has arrived on loan for the rest of the season.

The former Spurs player following in by right winger (can only play wing-back and on the left) Valentino Lazaro, also on loan for the remaining 14 Premier League games.

Last (Thursday) night then brought widespread media confirmation that a deal to bring Danny Rose to St James Park, had also been finalised between all parties, with formal confirmation by both clubs set to happen today. That deal also a loan arrangement, Newcastle paying £2m for the player’s services up to the end of the season, plus of course paying the wages of all these three.

So do that trio of signings represent a successful January transfer window for NUFC.

For me, it all depends on whether or not this (latest) Newcastle United takeover does become reality.

History has shown us that there is a massive difference between Newcastle buying players and loaning them.

These are all the NUFC incoming loan deals from the past decade ahead of this 2019/2020 season:

Antonio Barreca

Salomon Rondon

Kenedy (second time)

Martin Dubravka

Islam Slimani

Kenedy (first time)

Mikel Merino

Christian Atsu

Seydou Doumbia

Facundo Ferreyra

Luuk de Jong

Loic Remy

Stephen Ireland

This is how I would divide them up:

Total waste of time:

Antonio Barreca, Kenedy (second time), Stephen Ireland, Islam Slimani, Seydou Doumbia, Facundo Ferreyra, Luuk de Jong

Did well/really well but didn’t sign them permanently at end of loan:

Loic Remy, Salomon Rondon, Kenedy (first time)

Signed permanently and not good enough:

Christian Atsu

Signed permanently and a lasting success:

Martin Dubravka

I make that one loan deal in an entire decade that has proved to be an exception to the rule, the excellent Martin Dubravka.

It does really make you question, is there any point at all in making loan signings, certainly as Newcastle United are run under Mike Ashley.

In most cases you are just taking on players who aren’t good enough.

Then even when you get a loan signing that does really well, such as Rondon and especially Remy, under Ashley there is no chance of signing them permanently.

Mikel Merino was a bit of a different case in many ways, he was signed on loan but a permanent deal was triggered by playing a minimal number of games. The whole point of the way that was structured, was so that Newcastle didn’t have to pay the bulk of the money until the end of that (2017/18) season, by which time Merino insisted on leaving after seeing the lack of ambition.

Assuming Danny Rose is confirmed as a third loan signing, I simply see history repeating itself unless there is a Newcastle United takeover.

If any or all of Bentaleb, Rose and especially Lazaro do show outstanding form, I can’t believe any of them will sign permanently if Mike Ashley is still owning Newcastle United, as more ambitious clubs will come in for them.

If Jetro Willems hadn’t got that unfortunate injury, I have little doubt it would have been the same scenario with him.

If Newcastle had bought Danny Rose and especially Valentino Lazaro this month, I would say that was showing ambition.

However, unless we get a takeover, I see it as nothing more than yet again Mike Ashley trying to crawl along for another season avoiding relegation, rather than building a proper team/squad to progress season to season.

