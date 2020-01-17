Transfer Rumours

Journalist close to Steve Bruce says after Mike Ashley meeting, definitely making offer for Jarrod Bowen

Newcastle United have persistently been linked with Jarrod Bowen.

The goalscoring midfielder is arguably the most exciting player in the Championship and was a young player at Hull when Steve Bruce was manager.

Newcastle have time after time looked overseas for supposed value on young players but having turned 23 in December, will Jarrod Bowen signal a major change in direction.

Since summer 2018, Jarrod Bowen has made 72 Championship starts (plus one sub appearance) and has been directly involved in an astonishing 48 goals, scoring 38 and getting 10 assists. This excellent record despite playing for a mid-table second tier team (11th at the moment, 13th last season).

Late Friday has seen a newspaper exclusive, saying that after meeting with Mike Ashley this week, Steve Bruce and Newcastle United are definitely going to now make a bid for the Hull City player.

The exclusive comes from The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards who is close to Steve Bruce.

Edwards says that at Wednesday’s meeting, Mike Ashley said he would back Steve Bruce’s judgement on Jarrod Bowen and a ‘firm bid’ is definitely going to be made now.

Obviously, if Bowen can make the step up, it looks a no-brainer.

Newcastle have only scored 21 Premier League goals this season and alone, Jarrod Bowen has been involved in 22 goals for Hull in 27 Championship starts this season, scoring 16 and getting six assists.

The man from The Telegraph says that Newcastle approached Hull City last summer but didn’t pursue it when they were quoted £20m+.

The bottom line though surely is that if the club/Ashley/Bruce do believe that Jarrod Bowen can do it in the Premier League, then no reason why they shouldn’t be willing to pay £20m+ as NUFC did for overseas imports Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin.

Luke Edwards says that he doesn’t know exactly what offer Newcastle are prepared to make for Jarrod Bowen but insists that they are ‘genuine’ in terms of trying to sign him this month/transfer window.

Interestingly, The Telegraph report says that there is also a possibility of Newcastle interest in Fernando Llorente.

The striker joined Napoli on a free transfer from Spurs in the summer but is set to move on again the newspaper believes.

Napoli finished second last season but are only 11th at the moment in Serie A and Llorente has struggled for minutes on the pitch.

He has featured in 15 of their 19 league matches but only played 475 minutes with three starts and 12 brief sub appearances, scoring three goals.

Edwards says that the Spanish striker fits ‘the mould’ of what Steve Bruce has been looking for up front.

On no doubt big wages and turning 35 in February, it would be interesting if Bruce has convinced Mike Ashley to go for such a player, though obviously Andy Carroll was signed in the summer and he is the wrong side of 30 AND of course the wrong side of the fitness line so far, starting only four of Newcastle’s 25 games so far this season.

