Jetro Willems releases emotional statement to Newcastle United fans and makes a pledge

On Monday, it was confirmed that Jetro Willems wouldn’t play again this season.

Sky Sports breaking the story (see below) that Willems and Paul Dummett wouldn’t feature in the FA Cup ‘run’ or any of the remaining 15 Premier League matches.

The Dutch international suffering a freak injury after an innocuous collision on Saturday early in the win over Chelsea.

With his loan deal ending this summer, instantly the media and fans were wondering if this would likely be the last we would see of Jetro Willems.

However, in a personal statement from the player, he says: ‘I pledge to do everything I can, so it will not be my last game for NUFC!!!!’

Good luck to him and an early recovery, whether or not he ever plays for Newcastle again, as he comes over as a really genuine person.

Jetro Willems via his Twitter account:

“While I’m typing this my eyes are full of tears.

“I pray before each game and I ask God to let everyone end the match healthy whether we win or lose.

“As you already may have heard, the game against Chelsea was my last game for this season.

“I had in all fronts and way, an incredible, beautiful, fun and especially a good half year and I want to thank everyone who were involved for that.

“It was fantastic to play for NUFC!

“I will come back stronger!

“I believe in the plan I made with God and the path we have chosen, I pledge to do everything I can, so it will not be my last game for NUFC!!!!

“Thanks for all the messages”

Jetro Willems

The Mag – Earlier today (Monday 20 January 2020):

News breaking on Monday from Sky Sports, as they report that two Newcastle United players won’t be seen again this season.

On Saturday, early in the Chelsea match Jetro Willems collapsed to the ground in obvious severe pain.

The result of a seemingly nothing clash of knees with a Chelsea player.

After only 13 minutes though he was carried off, the Dutch international replaced by Matt Ritchie.

Keith Downie covers Newcastle United for Sky Sports and he says Jetro Willems won’t play again for Newcastle this season.

Willems has impressed on loan but this appears to ensure the buying clause won’t now be activated, with any potential future NUFC interest now clearly dependent on if/when the left sided player gets back to full fitness.

The other player that Sky Sports say is injured out until beyond the end of the season is Paul Dummett.

He lasted only 12 minutes in the Wolves match nine days ago, similar to Willems, an injury from nothing.

Steve Bruce said after that Wolves game: ‘Dummett has done his other leg – the hamstring’ and then later described it as a very ‘nasty’ injury.

Good luck to both players and as for the team, just as well Matt Ritchie is now back.

However, it looks obvious that Newcastle now need to bring somebody else in this month, even if only on loan.

