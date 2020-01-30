Opinion

Jarrod Bowen agrees to sign for…Crystal Palace

Jarrod Bowen was reported to be Newcastle United’s main January transfer target long before this window opened.

The best player in the Championship, scoring and creating goals for fun these past few years with 16 goals and seven assists this season alone.

Only 23, if Newcastle United were going to buy anybody in January, then this seemed to be the one, with media speculation growing and growing.

All along Hull City were said to be holding out for £20m+ for their star man.

Eventually, after various claims of Newcastle approaches and supposed offers, The Telegraph revealed (see below) nine days ago that a derisory offer of £12m plus later add-ons based on hitting targets, had been allowed by Mike Ashley.

Unsurprisingly that was instantly turned down and The Telegraph indicating Ashley/Newcastle had no intention of raising that offer.

If indeed they did rate Jarrod Bowen and think he could potentially succeed in the Premier League, then all a bit crazy if they thought £12m would land him, especially when you consider what other Championship players (see below) have gone for in recent times.

Now on Thursday afternoon with only a day left until transfer deadline, The Mail report that Crystal Palace have agreed a deal to buy Jarrod Bowen. They are paying £16m up front, with further add-ons later.

It appears increasingly obvious that there was no desire for Newcastle United to buy anybody this month.

Whilst we all dream that one day takeover talk turns into action, the reality is that the smart money is on Newcastle United back to square one in the summer with loan players Lazro, Bentaleb and Rose not staying on beyond this season, like almost all previous loan signings of the past decade.

The Mag – 21 January 2020:

Newcastle United have persistently been linked with Jarrod Bowen.

The goalscoring midfielder is arguably the most exciting player in the Championship and was a young player at Hull when Steve Bruce was manager.

Newcastle have time after time looked overseas for supposed value on young players but having turned 23 in December, will Jarrod Bowen signal a major change in direction.

Since summer 2018, Jarrod Bowen has made 73 Championship starts (plus one sub appearance) and has been directly involved in an astonishing 48 goals, scoring 38 and getting 10 assists. This excellent record despite playing for a mid-table second tier team (12th at the moment, 13th last season).

Late Friday saw a newspaper exclusive, saying that after meeting with Mike Ashley last Wednesday, Steve Bruce and Newcastle United were definitely going to now make a bid for the Hull City player.

The exclusive came from The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards who is close to Steve Bruce. Edwards says that at Wednesday’s meeting, Mike Ashley said he would back Steve Bruce’s judgement on Jarrod Bowen and a ‘firm bid’ is definitely going to be made now.

Obviously, if Bowen can make the step up, it looks/looked a no-brainer.

Newcastle have only scored 22 Premier League goals this season and alone, Jarrod Bowen has been involved in 22 goals for Hull in 28 Championship starts this season, scoring 16 and getting six assists.

The man from The Telegraph says that Newcastle approached Hull City last summer but didn’t pursue it when they were quoted £20m+.

In an update late on Monday, Luke Edwards has revealed in The Telegraph that Newcastle are willing to pay £12m initially for Jarrod Bowen, with clauses included giving extra money later, if certain targets are hit.

However, the man from The Telegraph says that Hull are sticking to their £20m+ valuation and Newcastle are thinking about looking elsewhere now.

To be honest, you can’t exactly blame Hull City for knocking back this derisory offer for their star asset, a star asset who is scoring and creating goals for fun in the second tier.

Just look at the prices Championship players go for these days…

James Maddison was bought for £20m by Leicester from then Championship Norwich in 2018 and is now valued at several times that £20m.

In summer 2019, Brighton paid £20m for Brentford’s attacking midfielder Neal Maupay.

Also summer 2019, Brighton paid £20m for Bristol City’s Adam Webster, a central defender.

Summer 2019 again, Ryan Sessegnon joins Spurs from Fulham for £25m.

Oliver McBurnie in the summer, Swansea to Sheffield United for £17.5m.

Che Adams, Birmingham to Southampton for £15m in the summer.

Jarrod Bowen is arguably/probably the best player in the Championship and he scores and creates goals, how on earth can you expect to get him for £12m and the possibility of maybe more cash in the future, that you have no control of?

The bottom line surely is that if the club/Ashley/Bruce do believe that Jarrod Bowen can do it in the Premier League, then no reason why they shouldn’t be willing to pay £20m+ as NUFC did for overseas imports Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin.

