January Premier League signings – Bottom 6 clubs buy 9 players but still no Newcastle United buys
It is now the 29th day for January Premier League signings and the latest on Wednesday has seen Tottenham pay £27m for Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven.
Whilst also today, Enzo Loiodice has left Dijon for Wolves on an initial loan, which includes an option to buy in the summer.
The January transfer window is obviously nowhere near as busy as a summer window in terms of volume of deals. However, this month has been busier than maybe many people imagine.
Newcastle United media coverage has been swamped by possible takeover frenzy in recent days, tending to overshadow the fact that Newcastle still haven’t bought anybody this month, despite around £28m still reported to be unspent from the budget Lee Charnley stated was available for signings this season.
The capture of Bergwijn by Spurs, means that now 16 players have been bought by 11 Premier League clubs this month.
Most relevant to Newcastle, the only other club in the bottom seven to buy nobody is Burnley, nine players in total bought by West Ham, Watford, Aston Villa, Norwich and Brighton.
Indeed Burnley are the only other club in the bottom half of the table not to buy anybody.
In terms of ambition, Newcastle have only bought Miguel Almiron in a January window since 2016.
Instead, Mike Ashley limiting the club to loan deals which very rarely end up in a permanent deal, Martin Dubravka a rare exception.
Altogether, as well as 16 buys, Premier League clubs have also brought in eight players on loan, including two at Newcastle.
The only players generally allowed out on loan are usually ones who can’t get a game at their clubs, which is the case for both Bentaleb and Lazaro.
Already, Lazaro’s agent has indicted that the right sided player isn’t intending to sign a permanent contract at Newcastle in the summer.
Newcastle are clearly desperate for a striker who can score goals and realistically, the only possibility of getting a credible goalscorer in, is if Newcastle buy one, as otherwise you are very likely to end up with the loan scraps, as was the case previously with the likes of Doumbia and Slimani. Unless you are banking very good money, why would any club allow a goalscorer to leave mid-season?
The transfer window ends in two days time, will any ambition be shown by Newcastle United?
All January transfer window signings (incoming) by Premier League clubs so far (Info via BBC Sport and the official PL site):
29 January
Steven Bergwijn [PSV Eindhoven – Tottenham] £27m
Enzo Loiodice [Dijon – Wolves] Loan
28 January
Giovani Lo Celso [Real Betis – Tottenham] £27.2m
Tomas Soucek [Slavia Prague – West Ham] £13m
Melvin Sitti [Sochaux – Norwich] Undisclosed
24 January
Valentino Lazaro [Inter Milan – Newcastle] Loan
Aaron Mooy [Huddersfield – Brighton] Undisclosed
23 January
Louie Barry [Barcelona – Aston Villa] Undisclosed
22 January
Scott Banks [Dundee United – Crystal Palace] Undisclosed
21 January
Leonardo Campana [Barcelona SC – Wolves] Undisclosed
Nabil Bentaleb [Schalke – Newcastle] Loan
Jack Robinson [Nottingham Forest – Sheffield United] Undisclosed
20 January
Mbwana Samatta [Genk – Aston Villa] £10m
15 January
Gedson Fernandes [Benfica – Tottenham] Loan
Darren Randolph [Middlesbrough – West Ham] Undisclosed
14 January
Ignacio Pussetto [Udinese – Watford] £7m
13 January
Jarrad Branthwaite [Carlisle – Everton] Undisclosed
Pepe Reina [AC Milan – Aston Villa] Loan
Lukas Rupp [Hoffenheim – Norwich] Undisclosed
12 January
Ondrej Duda [Hertha Berlin – Norwich] Loan
10 January
Cenk Tosun [Everton – Crystal Palace] Loan
7 January
Danny Drinkwater [Chelsea – Aston Villa] Loan
1 January
Takumi Minamino [RB Salzburg – Liverpool] Undisclosed
Joao Pedro [Fluminese – Watford] Undisclosed
