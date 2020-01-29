News

January Premier League signings – Bottom 6 clubs buy 9 players but still no Newcastle United buys

It is now the 29th day for January Premier League signings and the latest on Wednesday has seen Tottenham pay £27m for Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven.

Whilst also today, Enzo Loiodice has left Dijon for Wolves on an initial loan, which includes an option to buy in the summer.

The January transfer window is obviously nowhere near as busy as a summer window in terms of volume of deals. However, this month has been busier than maybe many people imagine.

Newcastle United media coverage has been swamped by possible takeover frenzy in recent days, tending to overshadow the fact that Newcastle still haven’t bought anybody this month, despite around £28m still reported to be unspent from the budget Lee Charnley stated was available for signings this season.

The capture of Bergwijn by Spurs, means that now 16 players have been bought by 11 Premier League clubs this month.

Most relevant to Newcastle, the only other club in the bottom seven to buy nobody is Burnley, nine players in total bought by West Ham, Watford, Aston Villa, Norwich and Brighton.

Indeed Burnley are the only other club in the bottom half of the table not to buy anybody.

In terms of ambition, Newcastle have only bought Miguel Almiron in a January window since 2016.

Instead, Mike Ashley limiting the club to loan deals which very rarely end up in a permanent deal, Martin Dubravka a rare exception.

Altogether, as well as 16 buys, Premier League clubs have also brought in eight players on loan, including two at Newcastle.

The only players generally allowed out on loan are usually ones who can’t get a game at their clubs, which is the case for both Bentaleb and Lazaro.

Already, Lazaro’s agent has indicted that the right sided player isn’t intending to sign a permanent contract at Newcastle in the summer.

Newcastle are clearly desperate for a striker who can score goals and realistically, the only possibility of getting a credible goalscorer in, is if Newcastle buy one, as otherwise you are very likely to end up with the loan scraps, as was the case previously with the likes of Doumbia and Slimani. Unless you are banking very good money, why would any club allow a goalscorer to leave mid-season?

The transfer window ends in two days time, will any ambition be shown by Newcastle United?

All January transfer window signings (incoming) by Premier League clubs so far (Info via BBC Sport and the official PL site):

29 January

Steven Bergwijn [PSV Eindhoven – Tottenham] £27m

Enzo Loiodice [Dijon – Wolves] Loan

28 January

Giovani Lo Celso [Real Betis – Tottenham] £27.2m

Tomas Soucek [Slavia Prague – West Ham] £13m

Melvin Sitti [Sochaux – Norwich] Undisclosed

24 January

Valentino Lazaro [Inter Milan – Newcastle] Loan

Aaron Mooy [Huddersfield – Brighton] Undisclosed

23 January

Louie Barry [Barcelona – Aston Villa] Undisclosed

22 January

Scott Banks [Dundee United – Crystal Palace] Undisclosed

21 January

Leonardo Campana [Barcelona SC – Wolves] Undisclosed

Nabil Bentaleb [Schalke – Newcastle] Loan

Jack Robinson [Nottingham Forest – Sheffield United] Undisclosed

20 January

Mbwana Samatta [Genk – Aston Villa] £10m

15 January

Gedson Fernandes [Benfica – Tottenham] Loan

Darren Randolph [Middlesbrough – West Ham] Undisclosed

14 January

Ignacio Pussetto [Udinese – Watford] £7m

13 January

Jarrad Branthwaite [Carlisle – Everton] Undisclosed

Pepe Reina [AC Milan – Aston Villa] Loan

Lukas Rupp [Hoffenheim – Norwich] Undisclosed

12 January

Ondrej Duda [Hertha Berlin – Norwich] Loan

10 January

Cenk Tosun [Everton – Crystal Palace] Loan

7 January

Danny Drinkwater [Chelsea – Aston Villa] Loan

1 January

Takumi Minamino [RB Salzburg – Liverpool] Undisclosed

Joao Pedro [Fluminese – Watford] Undisclosed

