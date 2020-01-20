News

Jamie Redknapp verdict: ‘Steve Bruce just talks sense’

Jamie Redknapp has been talking about the situation at St James Park.

The former Liverpool and Tottenham player also selecting his Premier League team of the week.

In this latest best eleven from the weekend, Redknapp has included Newcastle’s man of the match against Chelsea.

Step forward Ciaran Clark.

The central defender came back into the team after three Premier League defeats in a row and helped United to a 1-1 draw at Wolves as Newcastle found some resilience once again at the back.

This then followed up on Saturday with an even better defensive display by the team and Ciaran Clark outstanding.

Indeed, whilst many people have pointed to the stats of when Allan Saint-Maximin does and doesn’t start, it is worth also having a look at Clark’s stats this season.

When Ciaran Clark has started in the Premier League this season, Newcastle’s record is:

Played 11 Won 6 Drawn 3 Lost 2 Goals For 15 Goals Against 11

Points won – 21 from a possible 33

When Ciaran Clark hasn’t started in the Premier League this season, Newcastle’s record is:

Played 12 Won 2 Drawn 2 Lost 8 Goals For 7 Goals Against 24

Points won – 8 from a possible 36

Obviously everything points to the team doing better when Ciaran Clark plays and particularly when it comes to how many goals are conceded.

As well as Ciaran Clark, Jamie Redknapp has also been keen to talk about Steve Bruce.

Redknapp says: ‘Sometimes you get coaches who try to wow us by talking tactics. But Steve Bruce just talks sense.’

He doesn’t say what particularly talking sense he is referring to regarding Steve Bruce.

I don’t want to get into the whole Steve Bruce situation/job he is doing whatever, at least not in this piece.

What I would say about Jamie Redknapp though, as well as most other pundits, they simply make it up as they go along and base pretty much everything on results with what they say afterwards.

I bet that if Chelsea had made their overwhelming pressure pay and taken one of their handful of decent chances, Jamie Redknapp would have been talking over the top positive about Frank Lampard.

Newcastle defend well, ride their luck and score with their one serious effort on target, Jamie Redknapp goes over the top on Steve Bruce.

Jamie Redknapp talking to The Mail:

“Sometimes you get coaches who try to wow us by talking tactics.

“But Steve Bruce just talks sense.

“The Newcastle boss is making the most of the players he has at his disposal.

“For Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, he will be working on how to turn possession into goals.”

Jamie Redknapp Premier League team of the week:

Nick Pope (Burnley)

Mason Holgate (Everton)

Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Adama Traore (Wolves)

John Fleck (Sheff Utd)

James McCarthy (Crystal Palace)

Todd Cantwell (Norwich)

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Sergio Aguero (Man City)

Raul Jimenez (Wolves)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Saturday 18 January 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Hayden 90+4

Possession was Chelsea 70%, Newcastle 30%

Total shots were Chelsea 19, Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Chelsea 4, Newcastle 2

Corners were Chelsea 10, Newcastle 1

Crowd: 52,217 (3,200 Chelsea and 10,000 free NUFC season ticket holders)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Krafth (Sean Longstaff 71), Lascelles, Clark, Fernandez, Willems (Ritchie 12), Hayden, Shelvey (Matty Longstaff 85), Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Schar, Lejeune, Atsu

