Jamaal Lascelles with positive messages after 4-1 win over Rochdale

A satisfying return for Jamaal Lascelles.

After over nine weeks out, the Newcastle United captain returned to help see his team through to the FA Cup fourth round.

It ended up the perfect match to be back in action as put under pressure early on, Rochdale quickly folded and were three down in 26 minutes.

An own goal and the visiting keeper passing to Almiron in front of goal, meant United never really had to extend themselves.

Ideal for Jamaal Lascelles as it meant he could ease through 57 minutes of football before being subbed.

The NUFC captain summed up the performance as ‘professional’ and even though they eased off once three up, the early goals meant no chance of a repeat of the embarrassing second half in the first game, when Rochdale could have ended Newcastle’s cup interest at the first attempt.

Jamaal Lascelles revealed after the final whistle that he’d only had two full training sessions with the rest of the squad, so had to be careful: ‘I’ve only had about two training sessions with the team so I had to manage myself and make sure not to go into any silly tackles. I had to be a little bit smart to get those minutes under my belt without potentially putting myself under any danger. I’m pleased to be back and it’s good to be on the winning side too.’

Switching from playing fifth bottom in League One to fourth top in the Premier League, with such minimal training so far, it will be interesting to see if Jamaal Lascelles stays in the team against Chelsea on Saturday, who are most unlikely to come bearing gifts like Rochdale did.

Jamaal Lascelles speaking to NUFC TV:

“Every single year in cup games, there are always upsets when lower teams cause problems for the bigger teams.

“They [Rochdale] caused a bit of an upset at their place last time out [when Newcastle were lucky to draw 1-1] which wasn’t good enough from us.

“We have come here tonight, professional, and took it really seriously.

“We want to have a run in the cup this year. The next game is against Oxford so there’s no reason why we can’t have a little run. We just needed to get the job done today, which we did.

“The longer the game went on without us scoring, it probably would have been tougher. We said to ourselves let’s keep on top of them and we had a high line and really kept them in their own half.

“Our quality shone through, we stuck to our game plan and then after that, it was about controlling the game and being a good Premier League team.

“The manager has emphasised that we need to take the cup seriously and try to go for a run. He has put a decent side out tonight which he thought could beat them and he’s got it spot on. We’re happy to get the win.

“All we can do is focus on every game and our next main focus is on Saturday against Chelsea, which will be a tough game.

“It’s the first time I’ve had a real long-term injury.

“I’ve only had about two training sessions with the team so I had to manage myself and make sure not to go into any silly tackles.

“I had to be a little bit smart to get those minutes under my belt without potentially putting myself under any danger. I’m pleased to be back and it’s good to be on the winning side too.

“Reaching 150 appearances is a big milestone. Every kid would dream of playing that many games, especially with a lot of them being Premier League games. To do it for Newcastle, such a big team, and being the captain is a big achievement for me.”

Stats (half-time stats in brackets) from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Rochdale 1 (Newcastle 3 Rochdale 0) – Tuesday 14 January 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

O’Connell (OG) 17, M Longstaff 20, Almiron 26, Joelinton 82

Rochdale:

Williams 86

Possession was Rochdale 36% (30%), Newcastle 64% (70%)

Total shots were Rochdale 12 (5), Newcastle 16 (7)

Shots on target were Rochdale 5 (2), Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Rochdale 5 (3), Newcastle 5 (4)

Crowd: 29,786 (3,000 Rochdale)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle team v Rochdale:

Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles (Allan 57), Lejeune, Ritchie (Shelvey 69), Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Atsu, Almiron (Carroll 62), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Elliot, Clark, Willems, Fernandez

