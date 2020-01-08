News

Jamaal Lascelles travels to Dubai as Newcastle United comeback some way off

Jamaal Lascelles was forced off the pitch early in the game against Bournemouth on Saturday 9 November with United trailing 1-0.

Newcastle came back to win the match 2-1 but not so good news for the NUFC captain.

It turned out that Jamaal Lascelles had broken his fibula and would be on the sidelines for a while.

However, 13 days after the injury was suffered, Steve Bruce was as usual giving a very optimistic timeframe for the defender’s return to action…

Steve Bruce – 22 November 2019:

“It is a fracture and that sounds awful but it is not as bad as we first feared.

“When I saw his knee, I thought he had done his cruciate.

“We all thought it was ligaments.

“But (instead) he has a crack on the outside of his leg and it could be a month to six weeks.”

The NUFC Head Coach indicating that at best Jamaal Lascelles would be back for the Palace game on 21 December or at worst, the FA Cup third round tie on Saturday 4 January.

Not for the first time of course, Steve Bruce’s claims proving to be wildly optimistic at best, totally misleading at worst.

I don’t want to get into another Rafa/Brucie argument but the facts speak for themselves.

Rafa always erred on the side of caution when asked about when injured players might return and always wanted to be totally sure that a player was ready to come back before thinking of playing him, to try and minimise the chances of further injury.

With Steve Bruce it is very like Alan Pardew, rushing players back ASAP and risking injury, as has been the case with Allan Saint-Maximin, whilst Bruce has on many occasions given positive news on when players should be back, only for it to prove far longer.

Tuesday brought an update from the club about the recovery of injured players and indicated six players could be back from injury absences, though Jamaal Lascelles was conspicuous by his absence in the announcement (see below).

Wednesday has now brought news on Jamaal Lascelles.

The Daily Record reporting that the Newcastle captain is currently in Dubai.

They say he is doing light training in the sunshine and combining it with a holiday. The Rangers team are also out in Dubai as there is a winter break in Scottish football and the Daily Record published a photo of Jamaal Lascelles with former Newcastle and now Rangers defender, James Tavernier.

So obviously no chance of Jamaal Lascelles being involved at Wolves on Saturday and if he still isn’t able to join in with full training, the return looks still be some way off.

Newcastle United official announcement – Tuesday 7 January 2020:

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce has been boosted by the return to full training of six players this week.

Jetro Willems, Paul Dummett, Dwight Gayle and Ciaran Clark all took part in the first session of the week on Monday after overcoming injuries, while Miguel Almirón and Andy Carroll resumed training on Tuesday.

Willems suffered a groin injury against Leicester City on New Year’s Day while Dummett has missed the last four matches, also with a groin injury.

Gayle had a slight hamstring problem while Clark sustained a calf injury in last month’s home win against Southampton. Almirón came off against Rochdale at the weekend and Carroll missed the game with a minor hamstring complaint, but all six could now come into contention for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles, who hasn’t played since he was hurt in November’s victory over AFC Bournemouth, will also be back in full training later this week.

On Saturday, Matt Ritchie made his first appearance since he was injured by a Hamza Choudhury tackle in August’s Carabao Cup tie against Leicester. He came on as a 64th-minute substitute at the Crown Oil Arena.

Meanwhile Allan Saint-Maximin has also been back on the grass over the last few days as he makes good progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

