Jacob Murphy fires Sheffield Wednesday into play-offs as key decision on future nears – Video

Jacob Murphy is nearing a key decision time in his career.

The winger turns 25 in February and has only 17 months left on his contract at Newcastle United.

Last season on loan at West Brom he had mixed fortunes as he made starts and appearances off the bench to help the Baggies into the Championship play-offs, where they lost in the semi-finals to Aston Villa who were eventually successful with promotion.

On a year-long deal at Sheffield Wednesday Jacob Murphy is attempting to do the same.

Signed by the Owls a few weeks after Steve Bruce walked out on them, the Newcastle loan player has experienced similar to last season.

The winger has played in 20 of Sheff Wed’s 27 Championship matches but 10 of those have been as a sub.

He undoubtedly has ability but appears to suffer from a crippling lack of confidence at times, nowhere more so than when he has had game times for Newcastle United and most of the time he just looks overawed.

Newcastle bought him after Jacob Murphy scored nine goals in 32 Championship starts as a 21/22 year old the same season the Magpies got promoted, Murphy actually scoring in that classic 4-3 match at St James Park.

As a Newcastle fan it looked a perfect move for a young up and coming player but only 16 NUFC Premier League starts have followed, though the one goal he did score gave a glimpse of his quality, a superb finish at The Etihad.

On Saturday, Jacob Murphy made only his third Championship start since November but hopefully can now go on a bit of a run after a far better performance that usual.

Sheffield Wednesday are now in the play-offs after a shock 2-0 win at Elland Road knocked Leeds off the top of the table.

Jacob Murphy was key to the win (watch below) as a great finish from not a perfect angle gave the Owls a lead in the 87th minute.

The visitors adding a second in added time to ensure they are now sixth and in a play-off spot.

You can watch Murphy’s goal below (it is at 1.26), whilst at 0.57 you can also see him do very well when beating his man and setting up a chance for a teammate.

This summer will surely see Newcastle having to go all out to get Jacob Murphy sold and hopefully his loan displays in the next four or so months can help.

Murphy will have only one year left after this season and there is a massive amount of work to do on contract situations at Newcastle generally.

Only 10 of the current 26 man Newcastle United squad are contracted beyond June 2021 as things stand.

