News

Intriguing Sky Sports analysis comparing first 22 Newcastle games under Rafa Benitez and Steve Bruce

Sky Sports have compared the first 22 Premier League games at Newcastle United under both Steve Bruce and Rafa Benitez.

They have of course measured the obvious, as in number of wins and points.

However, great to see that Sky Sports have also scratched under the surface and given us significant other information. Information which so many others want to conveniently ignore.

They both have/had seven wins in their opening 22 Premier League matches but Rafa Benitez had one more point/draw, 27 points from 22 games as opposed to Steve Bruce’s 26 points.

However, as you will see, how those points have been accumulated were very very different…

As you can see, there is a massive 14 goals difference, Steve Bruce with a minus thirteen goals when comparing goals scored and conceded, whilst Rafa Benitez was plus one. Under Bruce the team has scored six goals less than Rafa’s and conceded eight goals more.

As for possession, yes neither of them are dominant in that respect BUT Rafa had a massive third more possession, his 44% isn’t high but 33% is seriously low for Bruce.

Added to that, Rafa’s team averaged 30% more successful passes than Bruce’s team have, once again indicating that there was far more control of games under Benitez compared to Bruce.

Whilst as for getting into goal scoring positions and creating chances, the expected goals stats show a huge swing in favour of Rafa Benitez.

Bottom line is this sums up what most fans already knew/accepted, Steve Bruce has had massive luck in getting to that 26 points mark.

