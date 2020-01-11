Interesting fans choice of Newcastle team v Wolves
We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Wolves?
We put together a list of the 21 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.
Steve Bruce needed to stop the slide with three Premier League defeats in a row.
On Friday morning, Steve Bruce named 14 players as either available, unavailable or doubtful after injury issues:
Available – Andy Carroll, Paul Dummett, Ciaran Clark, Miguel Almiron, Jetro Willems, Dwight Gayle
Unavailable – Allan Saint Maximin, Fabian Schar, Jonjo Shelvey, Jamaal Lascelles, Javier Manquillo
Doubts- Ki Sung-yeung, DeAndre Yedlin, Yoshinori Muto
We left in Yedlin, Muto and Ki as options to choose despite Steve Bruce saying they were doubtful for today.
Dubravka yet again getting what is regularly becoming 100% support and leading the way.
Then though only other player having the support of more than 88% of fans. Almiron with 93% support.
Then five other players had over 69% of votes: Fernandez (88%), Carroll (87%), Willems (87%), Clark (86%) and Hayden (84%).
Very rare to have so few players without higher support than this.
The other four fan selections getting less than 70% support.
Ritchie (69%), Sean Longstaff (66%), Dummett (61%) and Yedlin (60%) completing the supporters’ choice team.
Yedlin squeezing in just ahead of Florian Lejeuen, who despite getting almost three fifths (59%) of Newcastle fans voting for him, is 12th man.
This is how the Newcastle team v Wolves looks with a suggested formation (I wasn’t sure whether to put Ritchie further up the pitch in front of Willems or vice-versa) based on the fan votes, with then the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 21 players.
100% Dubravaka
95% Almiron
88% Fernandez
87% Carroll
87% Willems
86% Clark
84% Hayden
69% Ritchie
66% Sean Longstaff
61% Dummett
60% Yedlin
59% Lejeune
43% Matty Longstaff
43% Joelinton
28% Gayle
19% Atsu
18% Krafth
6% Muto
4% Ki
0% Darlow
0% Elliot
