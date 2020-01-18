Opinion

Interesting fans choice of Newcastle team v Chelsea

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Chelsea?

We put together a list of the 19 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Steve Bruce needing to get things back on the up, after a run of only one point from the last four PL games.

On Friday morning, Steve Bruce named six players definitely out injured, one late fitness test and two off the injured list.

The positive is that Fabian Schar and Allan Saint-Maximin will be in the squad but unavailable are: Paul Dummett, DeAndre Yedlin, Dwight Gayle, Yoshinori Muto, Ki Sung-yeung and Javier Manquillo.

Whilst Andy Carroll will have a late fitness test to see if he can make Saturday’s squad.

Our thinking was that even if Carroll gets the green light he won’t be considered as a starter, so we didn’t include him in the lists of potential players in the team.

Dubravka and Almiron leading the way with 99% fan support for both.

However, after that it gets interesting as the vote is a lot more split than usual.

Players now coming back from injury, who is/isn’t fit enough to start, plus of course the fact that Newcastle are on a poor run of form/results so what changes need to be made to get us back on the up.

This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Chelsea looks with a suggested formation (Ritchie on the right in this suggested formation as no other obvious right-sided defender, with Hayden needed in the middle from the players selected) based on the fan votes, with then the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 21 players.

99% Dubravka

99% Almiron

85% Joelinton

84% Ritchie

83% Lascelles

82% Willems

79% Saint-Maximin

73% Hayden

71% Shelvey

70% Schar

60% Clark

50% Fernandez

49% Matty Longstaff

42% Sean Longstaff

39% Lejeune

24% Krafth

15% Atsu

1% Darlow

0% Elliot

