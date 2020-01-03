Opinion

I gave these three reasons in mid-December to be fearful with Newcastle United…

Reasons to be fearful at Newcastle United (Part 2).

Back in mid-December I wrote an article about why there were reasons to be fearful with Newcastle United despite the team’s recent upturn in form.

These reasons were –

1) Newcastle United had been getting away with it. A combination of good luck, stout defending and some unusual goalscorers had contributed to this good run of form but when you have far less possession and fewer chances than the opposition you’re unlikely to win many games.

2) A lot of our attacking threat came from two, injury prone players in Andy Carroll and Allan Saint-Maximin and…

3) If the powers that be at St James Park thought we were just good enough to stay up, they were unlikely to bring in any reinforcements in January.

The fact that Steve Bruce said at a recent press conference that no new signings were ‘imminent’ makes you think that the people in charge at SJP believe this squad is good enough, despite recent evidence to the contrary.

This gives me further reasons to be fearful.

Do they not realise this team has some serious shortcomings, especially in attack?

At the moment, they may think we have just enough to stay up but what happens if the teams around us strengthen their squads during the transfer window?

Will they continue to look for bargains on the continent who may or may not work out?

Will they seriously try to bring in new talent or will they just make derisory offers for players?

And finally, will the same genius(es) who thought Joelinton would make a good number nine and was worth £40 million, have the final say on transfers?

