Harry Redknapp previews and predicts Newcastle v Chelsea

Harry Redknapp has been casting his eye over Newcastle v Chelsea.

Saturday’s match seeing Frank Lampard’s team trying to add to their excellent away record.

With seven wins and a draw in 11 Premier League matches, only Liverpool have a better away record than the West London club.

Only two clubs have scored more away goals than the 25 Chelsea have managed and they have needed them, as despite picking up 22 points from a possible 33 on their travels, the blues have only kept one clean sheet in a 2-0 away victory at Tottenham only three weeks ago. In total, Chelsea have conceded 19 in those 11 way games so Newcastle should be able to provide a goal threat.

Only Bournemouth (10) have scored less goals at home than the 11 in 11 games Newcastle have managed at St James Park, indeed the goalscoring in the Premier League looks to be getting even more difficult as Steve Bruce’s team have only scored four goals in the last six PL matches (home and away). Quite remarkable to have managed four wins and four draws at St James Park from only 11 goals, with Martin Dubravka playing a massive part in that.

Harry Redknapp remarks that Joelinton hasn’t been helped by the pressure his £40m transfer fee brings and Newcastle fans will hope that scoring his first goal at St James Park on Tuesday night might loosen him up.

Harry Redknapp predicts an away win as Chelsea attempt to stretch their five point lead above the clubs chasing a Champions League place.

Newcastle have/had become known as a bit of a bogey team for Chelsea, especially at St James Park, but I’m not sure whether that really stacks up now.

From September 2010 to December 2014 Newcastle played Chelsea 10 times home and away, winning five, drawing two and losing only three.

However, the past nine meetings have seen Chelsea win seven, draw once and only lose that 3-0 on the last day of the 2017/18 season after which Mike Ashley immediately and infamously promised Rafa Benitez ‘every penny’ to spend in the transfer market. Chelsea have won the other six of the last seven matches so stats not stacking in our favour.

The away game at Chelsea this season was one of three defeats under Steve Bruce where Newcastle haven’t had a single effort on target, the draw at Wolves last Saturday was due to Almiron scoring with NUFC’s only shot on target.

Clearly Newcastle will surely need to create more on Saturday if they are to get anything, especially with Chelsea scoring at least two goals in seven of their 11 PL away matches.

Hopefully with the injury situation starting to improve, we can see Newcastle give this a good go on Saturday, rather than Steve Bruce simply handing possession and control of the match to the visitors and hoping they don’t score.

With four goals in his last seven appearances, it is imperative that Miguel Almiron is played as far up the pitch as possible.

Harry Redknapp speaking to BetVictor:

“Chelsea are involved in the tea time live game when they make the long trip north to Newcastle.

“The Blues were cosy 3-0 winners over Burnley last time out, following progression in the FA Cup after eliminating Nottingham Forest.

“Forward Tammy Abraham is enjoying a great season and looks poised to be included in Gareth Southgate’s plans for England in the summer, especially if Spurs forward Harry Kane fails to recover quickly enough from injury.

“Newcastle are averaging less than a goal a game which is preventing them winning enough times to move clear of the relegation zone.

“They did manage to bag four on Tuesday evening when League One Rochdale were easily dispatched in the FA Cup, but whether they can produce that back in the PL is highly unlikely.

“Record signing Joelinton scored only his second goal for the club against Dale and the huge price tag around his head has certainly not helped his goal output.

“The Pensioners are in a strong position to secure a top-four finish in manager Frank Lampard’s first season in charge and they will hope to increase their five-point cushion over the chasing pack in the North East.

“They have enjoyed several big victories on their travels and will be confident of adding to that total her.”

