Hamstring blow for Jonjo Shelvey and Newcastle United

Jonjo Shelvey started at St James Park in the 1-0 home win over Chelsea, playing 85 minutes before Matty Longstaff replaced him.

Allan Saint-Maximin then delivering that excellent cross from distance in injury time, Isaac Hayden getting on the end of it.

Three days later Newcastle United travelled to Goodison Park.

Despite going two goals down, Steve Bruce elected to bring on three defenders and leave Jonjo Shelvey on the bench.

Quizzed afterwards about what appeared a bizarre move, which turned out to be an unbelievably lucky one as Lejuene scored two very late goals, the NUFC Head Coach explained that physically, Shelvey wasn’t really in any shape to come off the bench even.

Many Newcastle fans assumed that Jonjo Shelvey was been kept for the Oxford cup match but when the teams were announced on Saturday, the midfielder wasn’t in the starting eleven, nor was he on the bench.

Now on Wednesday, it has been reported that Shelvey has been added to the injury list.

The report from The Mail says their information is that Jonjo Shelvey is set to be missing for at least a month with a hamstring injury.

Which would see him miss a minimum of five games, the Oxford FA Cup replay and Premier League games against Norwich, Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Burnley.

For a team/squad with so few goals and creativity, it isn’t great news for Steve Bruce.

Shelvey has five Premier League goals and no assists this season, scoring against Norwich in the first away game of the season and then having a very rare but welcome hotspot of goals in November and early December.

In five weeks he scored four goals and those came in the wins over Southampton, Sheffield United and West Ham, as well as the draw against Man City.

In 14 PL starts this season with Jonjo Shelvey, Newcastle have won six, drawn two and lost six, with 16 goals scored and 20 conceded, picking up 20 points.

In the 10 PL starts this season without Jonjo Shelvey, Newcastle have won two, drawn four and lost four, with eight goals scored and 16 conceded, picking up 10 points.

Valentino Lazaro has been signed on loan to add some creativity on the right but Newcastle are desperate for better attacking quality in central midfield.

