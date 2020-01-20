News

Garth Crooks selects Newcastle United star in Premier League team of the week after ‘superb’ display

Garth Crooks has selected his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 is one Newcastle United player who particularly impressed him at St James Park.

As Steve Bruce employed his usual ultra negative tactics, everything depends on keeping a clean sheet to give Newcastle any realistic chance of win.

Whilst they didn’t have a serious effort on target in the 90 minutes, United were excellent at the back, disciplined and committed.

The best of the best on the day for Garth Crooks: ‘…it took superb defending and some wonderful interventions at the back by my man of the match Ciaran Clark to keep Chelsea at bay and his team in the fixture.’

The BBC Sport pundit detailing the defender’s contribution: ‘Clark had more touches versus Chelsea than any other Newcastle player (62). The defender also made seven clearances, two tackles and three blocks against the Blues.’

Whilst Newcastle fully deserved their clean sheet, I was surprised at how little mention there was of the help with the winning goal.

It was a great cross from ASM and and perfectly timed run from Hayden but Kepa should surely have done better. Garth Crooks commenting; ‘Newcastle may be unlucky with injuries at the moment but Kepa Arrizabalaga gave them a glorious gift in the final minutes. The Chelsea keeper looked like he was trying to catch the ball when he really should have parried it. Poor goalkeeping gifted Newcastle the victory.’

With many games you need a certain amount of luck and Newcastle’s defence would argue that their performances just about deserved that luck at the other end, though reading the comments from Chelsea fans they weren’t exactly sympathetic to their goalkeeper…

Garth Crooks explains why he picked Ciaran Clark in his Premier League team of the week and then the full eleven are listed below:

Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United):

“They say one for sorrow two for joy.

“The Magpies are not getting a great deal of luck with injuries these days.

“Nevertheless it took superb defending and some wonderful interventions at the back by my man of the match Ciaran Clark to keep Chelsea at bay and his team in the fixture.

“Newcastle may be unlucky with injuries at the moment but Kepa Arrizabalaga gave them a glorious gift in the final minutes.

“The Chelsea keeper looked like he was trying to catch the ball when he really should have parried it.

“Poor goalkeeping gifted Newcastle the victory.

“Did you know?

“Clark had more touches versus Chelsea than any other Newcastle player (62).

“The defender also made seven clearances, two tackles and three blocks against the Blues.”

Goalkeeper – Nick Pope (Burnley)

Ciaran Clark (Newcastle)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Mason Holgate (Everton)

James McCarthy (Crystal Palace)

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Adama Traore (Wolves)

Raul Jimenez (Wolves)

Sergio Aguero (Man City)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

