Garth Crooks picks Newcastle star in Premier League team of the week after ‘immense’ performance

Garth Crooks has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 is one Newcastle United player who impressed him at Molineux

No prizes for guessing the identity of the NUFC star as it realistically could have been only one player.

Miguel Almiron the only other one to be even a longshot for this Garth Crook team.

So step forward Martin Dubravka.

Yet again the goalkeeper the only thing that stood between Newcastle coming away from a match with zero points.

Left badly exposed for the equaliser which he had no chance with, Dubravka was exceptional as he kept everything else out.

As Steve Bruce employed his usual ultra negative tactics and Newcastle only had that one shot on target which Almiron scored from, at the other the keeper made two or three stunning saves that prevented a fourth Premier League defeat in a row.

Summing up the performance, Garth Crooks says about Martin Dubravka: ‘He made two world-class saves; one with his feet and the other he practically pulled the ball out of the net. If you don’t believe me, ask his manager Steve Bruce.’

You really wonder where Newcastle would now be in the table if Dubravka had been injured this season, the goalkeeper and some incredible Steve Bruce luck the two overwhelming factors that have prevented a relegation spot at this moment in time.

Garth Crooks explains why he picked Martin Dubravka in his Premier League team of the week and then the full eleven are listed below:

Martin Dubravka (Newcastle)

“I thought Crystal Palace’s Vicente Guaita’s double save in the closing minutes of their game against Arsenal was excellent.

“His efforts preserved a point for the Eagles, who played for almost 30 minutes facing 10 men after Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had to go for the sheer carelessness he showed in his tackle on Max Meyer.

“However, my goalkeeper this week is Newcastle’s Martin Dubravka.

“The Slovakia international’s performance away to Wolves was immense.

“He made two world-class saves; one with his feet and the other he practically pulled the ball out of the net.

“If you don’t believe me, ask his manager Steve Bruce.

“Did you know?

“Dubravka made two saves from shots in the six-yard area in Newcastle’s 1-1 draw with Wolves.”

Fernandinho (Man City)

Reece James (Chelsea)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Juan Mata (Man United)

Bernard (Everton)

Kevin de Bruyne (Man City)

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Marcus Rashford (Man United)

Danny Ings (Southampton)

Sergio Aguero (Man City)

