Opinion

Freudian slip from Steve Bruce as he looks forward to Dwight Yorke scoring goals for Newcastle United

Hopefully Dwight Yorke has kept his fitness levels up, as Steve Bruce is looking forward to him scoring the goals for Newcastle United in these remaining months of the season.

This may come as a surprise to Dwight Yorke, as it is very likely he wasn’t expecting another chance in the top flight at the age of 48…

Steve Bruce was giving his pre-Norwich press conference when making the Freudian slip (An unintentional error revealing subconscious feelings).

Naming the former Manchester United striker alongside Yoshinori Muto and Andy Carroll, as the trio of strikers he expects to be available by the time of Newcastle’s next Premier League away match at Arsenal.

This was in response to being quizzed on Friday morning at his pre-Norwich press conference about the failure to bring in any strikers/goalscorers in January.

Steve Bruce pointing to those three shortly to be returning strikers as reassurance that a new striker or two weren’t needed.

Bruce was of course meaning Dwight Gayle when Dwight Yorke popped out instead in that Freudian slip. Although there again, an easy mistake/slip to make, as 48 year old Dwight Yorke has scored as many Premier League goals this season as Gayle, Carroll and Muto combined.

Of course, the lack of goals from Newcastle United is no laughing matter, as even when you add £40m record signing Joelinton to Muto, Gayle, Carroll and…Yorke, you still only get up to a total of one Premier League goal this season.

Incredibly, also in today’s press conference, Steve Bruce claimed that Newcastle United HAD been trying to buy players and not just cheap short-term loans, going on to claim that on 23 January 2020, Newcastle had an offer accepted by another club for a midfielder that might have broken the £40m (£43m according to Mike Ashley) NUFC transfer record paid for one PL goal Joelinton. Bruce claiming they would have bought this mystery midfielder, if only the player hadn’t turned them down…

Hmmm, I’m wondering now about whether the Dwight Yorke reference was really a mistake or possibly the 48 year old is a surprise signing Steve Bruce had forgotten to mention previously, as it sounds about as likely as this breaking the transfer record signing.

Pretty amazing that Steve Bruce can claim Mike Ashley was up for spending around £40m or more on a midfielder and yet with that unspent, couldn’t then instead find a strike more likely to score goals that Muto, Gayle and Carroll.

Steve Bruce has only given Gayle and Muto two PL starts each this season and even those four appearances were pretty much all due to injuries. Whilst seeing Andy Carroll improving on his record of being able to make four starts in 28 games so far, would be amazing in itself. Never mind him forcing a keeper to make a serious save which hasn’t happened so far this season.

Steve Bruce asked on Friday morning if it was a major worry that no striker/goalscorer had been signed in January:

“I know in two weeks, probably for the Arsenal game (on Sunday 16 February), we will Andy Carroll, Dwight Yorke and Muto all available.

“I think if you look through our whole front line, we haven’t scored enough at the top end of the pitch.

“We understand that.

“But you know, that has been the case since the beginning of August.

“So you know, I don’t think there was out there, somebody who would realistically make us any better (up front).

“So if they aren’t better than what we have got, what is the point?”

