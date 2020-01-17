News

Frank Lampard says he doesn’t see ‘bare bones’ when he looks at Newcastle United

A big game for Frank Lampard on Saturday.

If they beat Newcastle United, the West London club could go eight points clear of those outside the Champions League qualifying places.

Sixth placed Sheffield United are away to Arsenal on Saturday and Sunday sees fifth played Man Utd at leaders Liverpool.

In contrast, Steve Bruce knows that after only one point from the last four Premier League matches, a defeat could leave Newcastle only three points off the relegation places if other results go against them.

Newcastle United didn’t have single effort on target at Chelsea earlier in the season and the only positive from that ultra-defensive display, was that it took over 70 minutes for the blues to get the winner.

Frank Lampard and his team actually have a far better record away from home this season, if they win at St James Park it would mean 25 points so far on their travels and only 17 points at Stamford Bridge.

Asked about Newcastle United’s injury list and about playing a team down to the bare bones, Lampard says he doesn’t see a side down to the ‘bare bones’ when he looks at Newcastle. Indeed, with the likes of Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie and Schar once again available, plenty more options for Steve Bruce now.

Plus, Frank Lampard is mindful of the fact that only last month Chelsea lost 1-0 at home to struggling Bournemouth, who had a sizeable injury list at the time.

If Chelsea lose to Newcastle, Lampard’s team could be only four points ahead of Sheffield United in fifth, if the Blades pull off a win at Arsenal.

Frank Lampard press conference ahead of playing Newcastle:

“There is nothing imminent [with incoming transfers] but there are people waiting in the wings.

“I won’t talk about individuals and there is nothing imminent.

“What remains the same is that the transfer window is open and I know how I want the squad to be.

“That focus is on tomorrow and it has to be right in January.

“There is no talk here of Barkley going anywhere, I have a lot of belief in Ross.

“Oli [Giroud] is experienced and if circumstances fall right it might happen [and he will move to another club].

“Willian is going nowhere.

“This [game on Saturday] is vital, every game brings challenges.

“Going to Newcastle…the emotion of the crowd and they are an organised side.

“We won’t take it lightly.

“We have to take every game head on and we don’t underestimate there.

“Bournemouth were down to the bare bones and we lost [at home], it can bring out a different feeling.

“They [Newcastle] have done very well and I don’t look at the bare bones.

“They are all ifs [Chelsea going eight points clear of fifth] but the part that we can control, is our game.

“We have to win our game and see what happens.

“The landscape has changed a lot and the Premier League is competitive this year.

“If they [Sheffield United] can challenge, then they will believe.”

