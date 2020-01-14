Fans choice of Newcastle team v Rochdale
We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Rochdale?
We put together a list of the 21 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.
Steve Bruce needed to stop the slide with three Premier League defeats in a row.
Steve Bruce gave his pre-match press conference on Monday morning and then later in the day, the club published a gallery of training shots along with some extra info.
Gathering everything together, it looks as though these eight are definitely ruled out of tonight’s FA Cup replay: Paul Dummett, Dwight Gayle, Fabian Schar, Javier Manquillo, Ki Sung-yeung, Yoshinori Muto, Jonjo Shelvey and Allan Saint-Maximin.
Then you also have three young players who have been out on loan and have returned – but are cup-tied and so can’t play: Kelland Watts, Liam Gibson and Rolando Aarons
Then 14 appear to be definitely available. The keepers Martin Dubravka, Karl Darlow and Rob Elliot, plus 11 outfield players Joelinton, Miguel Almiron, Christian Atsu, Jetro Willems, Matty Longstaff, Ciaran Clark, Andy Carroll, Isaac Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Federico Fernandez and Florian Lejeune.
Whilst another four should be available, barring any training setbacks: Jamaal Lascelles, DeAndre Yedlin, Emil Krafth and Matt Ritchie
Then we have these three young players training with first team and who were all subs at Rochdale: Lewis Cass, Tom Allan and Elias Sorensen.
Which gave us/you these 21 options below…
With it being an FA Cup match, clearly a good number of fans wondering whether or not to protect certain players for the Premier League, also of course some fans wanting to see other players getting a chance.
Matty Longstaff (86%) actually getting the very highest level of support, closely followed by Matt Ritchie (85%).
Very interesting though filling the final places in the team, as 53% Atsu, 51% Hayden and 50% Joelinton just made the cut.
Whilst 50% Willems, 49% Yedlin, 49% Carroll, 48% Elias Sorensen and 47% Krafth didn’t.
This is how the Newcastle team v Rochdale looks with a suggested formation, with then the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 21 players.
86% Matty Longstaff
85% Ritchie
78% Clark
75% Sean Longstaff
69% Almiron
65% Dubravka
64% Lascelles
62% Fernandez
53% Atsu
51% Hayden
50% Joelinton
50% Willems
49% Yedlin
49% Carroll
48% Elias Sorensen
47% Krafth
43% Lejeune
34% Darlow
20% Tom Allan
19% Lewis Cass
1% Elliot
