Fans choice of Newcastle team v Rochdale

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Rochdale?

We put together a list of the 21 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Steve Bruce needed to stop the slide with three Premier League defeats in a row.

Steve Bruce gave his pre-match press conference on Monday morning and then later in the day, the club published a gallery of training shots along with some extra info.

Gathering everything together, it looks as though these eight are definitely ruled out of tonight’s FA Cup replay: Paul Dummett, Dwight Gayle, Fabian Schar, Javier Manquillo, Ki Sung-yeung, Yoshinori Muto, Jonjo Shelvey and Allan Saint-Maximin.

Then you also have three young players who have been out on loan and have returned – but are cup-tied and so can’t play: Kelland Watts, Liam Gibson and Rolando Aarons

Then 14 appear to be definitely available. The keepers Martin Dubravka, Karl Darlow and Rob Elliot, plus 11 outfield players Joelinton, Miguel Almiron, Christian Atsu, Jetro Willems, Matty Longstaff, Ciaran Clark, Andy Carroll, Isaac Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Federico Fernandez and Florian Lejeune.

Whilst another four should be available, barring any training setbacks: Jamaal Lascelles, DeAndre Yedlin, Emil Krafth and Matt Ritchie

Then we have these three young players training with first team and who were all subs at Rochdale: Lewis Cass, Tom Allan and Elias Sorensen.

Which gave us/you these 21 options below…

With it being an FA Cup match, clearly a good number of fans wondering whether or not to protect certain players for the Premier League, also of course some fans wanting to see other players getting a chance.

Matty Longstaff (86%) actually getting the very highest level of support, closely followed by Matt Ritchie (85%).

Very interesting though filling the final places in the team, as 53% Atsu, 51% Hayden and 50% Joelinton just made the cut.

Whilst 50% Willems, 49% Yedlin, 49% Carroll, 48% Elias Sorensen and 47% Krafth didn’t.

This is how the Newcastle team v Rochdale looks with a suggested formation, with then the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 21 players.

86% Matty Longstaff

85% Ritchie

78% Clark

75% Sean Longstaff

69% Almiron

65% Dubravka

64% Lascelles

62% Fernandez

53% Atsu

51% Hayden

50% Joelinton

50% Willems

49% Yedlin

49% Carroll

48% Elias Sorensen

47% Krafth

43% Lejeune

34% Darlow

20% Tom Allan

19% Lewis Cass

1% Elliot