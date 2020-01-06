Opinion

Everton v Newcastle United : NUFC send back half of away ticket allocation – An explanation

It is Everton v Newcastle on Tuesday 21 January 2020.

In 15 days time United travelling to Goodison Park.

Only 24 days after the blue scousers won 2-1 at St James Park.

Newcastle United have sent back half of the away allocation.

Despite that, there are still (at 1pm on Monday 6 January) 383 away tickets unsold, so just over a thousand sold with now two weeks until the game.

Indeed, I wouldn’t put any money on even those remaining unsold tickets being sold for the match.

The Everton fans are loving it, asking where is the famous Newcastle United away support etc etc.

It is a strange one but at the same time. not really a surprise.

These are the dates we have previously played away at Everton this past decade:

Wednesday 5 December 2019

Monday 23 April 2019

Wednesday 3 February 2016

Sunday 15 March 2015

Monday 30 September 2013

Monday 17 September 2012

Sunday 13 May 2012

Saturday 18 September 2010

As you can see, there is a bit of a theme coming through and which is carried on this month. The last seven visits having seen three Monday games, two on a Wednesday and two on a Sunday, this time it is a Tuesday.

So not exactly fan-friendly the timing of games. Ironically the last Saturday visit was back in 2010 and produced Newcastle’s last win there, a Hatem Ben Arfa rocket winning the three points.

One reason towards the lack of ticket sales is simply that not many supporters, certainly not those who travel away pretty much every game, have made visiting Goodison Park a part of their yearly routine/agenda.

However, there are plenty of other away venues where Newcastle fans are dealt a poor hand when it comes to dates/times on a regular basis, yet they still sell out time after time, so what is different about Everton?

Well I can put forward a few…

Not easy to get back from if a night time game, unless you drive there.

The locals aren’t very friendly.

Decent pubs in very short (non-existent?) supply.

Goodison Park is a dump.

The away section is rubbish, especially if you get your ticket in the worst possible spots.

The thing is as well, whilst Mike Ashley has been doing his best to drive Newcastle fans away from home games and has had to give out 10,000 free season tickets to try and fill the thousands of empty seats next to his adverts, the appetite for away trip is clearly still there, despite the shockingly poor negative football that Steve Bruce is subjecting us too.

Sheffield United sold out straight away for a Thursday night game at the start of December, Burnley away on a Saturday all tickets sold, Boxing Day at Old Trafford selling out, all 3,200 quickly went, Wolves this Saturday is a 3,000 sellout.

Yet nobody (not many…) wants to go to Everton…

Arsenal goes on sale tomorrow (Tuesday) for a Sunday game live on TV with a 4.30pm kick-off and I have no doubt that will sell out as usual.

Which indicates another factor…

In the south Newcastle United have a massive number of exiles and in reality, especially for games with awkward kick-off times/dates, you will often find that it seems like a majority in the away end are living down London and the surrounding areas.

Whereas the north-west on a Tuesday night, nowhere near the same concentration of Geordie exiles to take up the slack.

The away support has always been excellent for Newcastle United and is a source of pride for NUFC fans, the numbers we take away.

Everton is the exception that proves the rule.

A Tuesday night in January visiting that dump with unfriendly locals, I think I’ll give it a miss thanks.

