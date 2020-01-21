Opinion

Everton fans comments intriguing as point to what Newcastle United need to do tonight

It was only 24 days ago when Everton fans saw their team win at St James Park.

Calvert-Lewin giving the visitors the lead before Fabian Schar equalised.

Only for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to get his second goal which also proved the winner.

That game was Carlo Ancelotti’s first away match and in his five Premier League games so far, the blue scousers have won three and got an away drawn against West Ham on Saturday, the only PL defeat so far for the new manager was a narrow 2-1 at Man City.

However, reading the comments below, the Everton fans are far from happy.

Not with Carlo Ancelotti but instead with the quality, or rather the lack of it, in their squad.

Yes they have a few players injured but quite incredible how bad they think their option are, considering over £380m has been spent on players these past two and a half years.

There is the odd positive voice based mainly on how bad they think Newcastle are but overwhelmingly they see Everton as vulnerable tonight and believe that United’s best option by far is to get at the home side.

Will Steve Bruce consider temporarily his all out defensive tactics?

By the sound of it, the very worst thing Newcastle can do is sit back tonight and let Everton control the game and grow in confidence.

Everton fans comment via their Grand Old Team message board:

‘This is going to be a painful game to watch.’

‘I hope we absolutely tonk these. Desperately hope one of Davies/Delph is dropped, preferably Davies for his performance over the 90 minutes, and Walcott needs hauling out of the side too.

If that happens, and Richarlison is back, we ought to comfortably dispatch these black and white carts.’

‘Without Richarlison we will really struggle to break them down , when they park the bus. I’m going 0-0.’

‘After watching us get dominated in the middle by a woeful West Ham and now hearing Iwobi and Rich are still out, i don’t see a win here.’

‘I want Leighton Baines in midfield, please do not put me through any more Davies and Delph.’

‘Sorry all but given how my week’s going and the Richarlison news I think we drop points here.’

‘We’ll win this. They’re nonsense. 2-0.’

‘Imagine if we had beaten the current bottom 3, or not lost to all 3.’

‘Another difficult game. Apart from Liverpool, the teams are all very even this season. I’d take a draw if offered…

Just want to get to 40 pts and then start thinking about next season where hopefully we can get top 7.’

‘We can easily get top 7 now-only 5 points from 5th,and a draw is the least we should aim for really,be a bit disappointed if we dont win myself.’

‘Andy Carroll has not scored since his return to the Skunks.

Guess who they play next?’

‘Considering he is out injured it wont be us anyway!’

‘Aside from beating the Red Scum, the team I most love to hammer.’

‘Carroll and Willlems out? Nice.’

‘Fair play to bruce as they look well drilled and organised.

Really just looks like how we play and if we can break them down. Take a scrappy win all day long.’

‘Unfortunately we’re probably going to have to select the same team as against West Ham but please don’t put Niassé on the bench. He needs to know he has no future at the club and will not be getting any minutes.

He looked like a fan plucked out of the crowd to play a part of the game on Saturday. Truly comical ‘footballer’.’

‘Can’t believe we are as short as 2/5 on the fixed odds when Newcastle are on the same points as us and have just beaten Chelsea, not convinced myself we are that much of a cert.’

‘We’ve beaten away them a few weeks ago, we’re managed by Carlo Ancelotti, they’re managed by some scruff who writes bad detective fiction.’

‘We beat Chelsea too, as well as Newcastle away, and we’re at home. And Carlo Ancelotti is our manager and Steve Bruce is theirs.’

‘This has all the hallmarks of a terrible game, but at least it’s the type where the home team usually wins by virtue of the away team not wanting to be there.’

‘Hope we win this game but just think newcastle are playing well.’

‘Chelsea couldn’t finish,Newky defended with ten behind the ball and scored a breakaway goal. They stole it. They hardly played well.’

‘Willems is out. Looked a handful when we played them the other week.’

‘The squad is actually decimated.

Richy, Gylfi, Keane and Iwobi to add to Gomes and Gbamin. All arguably first choice starters.’

‘Going to be a slog especially without richarlison.’

‘Without Richarlison we really are amongst the worst teams in the division.

Going to be a very, very tough game for us now. Newcastle are on the back of two encouraging results against Wolves and Chelsea.’

‘I’d say let’s get after these. Give Kean another start but load up top to relieve pressure on his position. Calm touch of Gordon and Bernard on wings (could do with Sidibe as well for his crosses). Iwobi and Delph to show some brute force in midfield (HA!)

feels like grasping at straws this.’

‘Probably not the worst idea, given that Newcastle will barely have a player in our half the whole game, aside from set-pieces.’

‘We beat them away a couple of weeks ago. We will beat them again.’

‘Is Ritchie back? If so we have a chance to break down their defense. Bore draw or one nil either way. Not much between the teams at the moment locked at 29 points.’

‘Hopefully we’ll play long balls and bypass whichever midfield is picked.

I wonder if Carlo will recognise Steve Bruce this time?’

‘Newcastle were really poor yesterday. A proper smash and grab job.

It´ll doubtlessly be a grind because we haven´t beaten a team comfortably all year but it´s one I´d expect us to win.’

‘The football Gods have been with them on quite a few occasions where they’ve been totally outplayed but managed to get all 3 points.’

‘Our general form is good but not much fun watching us at the moment with the painful lack of quality.

Barcodes will come with 11 behind the ball. Will take a grim 1-0 win.’

‘Their wingers are a potential threat, rate that Saint Maximin a lot he’ll be a hand full to defend against.’

‘Let’s get ready to crumble!

Can see Newcastle Utd winning Nil-Two if I’m honest, and I really don’t see them coming here and ‘parking the bus’.

We can be quite fragile and easily bullied, the best way to get something from the game would be to just have a go at us.’

