Everton 2 Newcastle 2 – Must watch official match highlights as NUFC score twice in last 60 seconds

It ended Everton 2 Newcastle 2 on Tuesday night.

Steve Bruce’s team atrocious on the night.

Not offering a single threat in the entire 90 minutes.

However, a perfect lesson tonight in never giving up.

Or in Everton’s case, never taking anything for granted.

Out of absolute nowhere in the 94th minute a brilliant Florian Lejeune overhead kick brought it back to 2-1.

Then to the disbelief of anybody who had watched the game, the Magpies somehow came away with a point, Lejeune again when he put in a rebound after a teammate struck the post.

A classic image as Jordan Pickford tries to save that equaliser whilst standing a couple of yards behind the line. Clown!

Watch the official highlights here to see for yourself how it all played out.

Stats (Half-time ones in brackets) from BBC Sport:

Everton 2 Newcastle 2 (Everton 1 Newcastle 0) – Tuesday 21 January 7.30pm

Goals:

Everton:

Kean 30, Calvert-Lewin 54

Newcastle:

Lejeune 90+4 90+5

Possession was Everton 55% (63%), Newcastle 45% (37%)

Total shots were Everton 17 (6), Newcastle 8 (2)

Shots on target were Everton 8 (4), Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Everton 6 (3), Newcastle 4 (2)

Crowd: 38,822

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle team v Everton:

Dubravka, Hayden, Lascelles, Clark (Lejeune 70), Fernandez, Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Atsu (Krafth 62), Almiron, Joelinton (Schar 78)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Shelvey, Gibson, Allan

