Everton 2 Newcastle 2 – Must watch official match highlights as NUFC score twice in last 60 seconds
It ended Everton 2 Newcastle 2 on Tuesday night.
Steve Bruce’s team atrocious on the night.
Not offering a single threat in the entire 90 minutes.
However, a perfect lesson tonight in never giving up.
Or in Everton’s case, never taking anything for granted.
Out of absolute nowhere in the 94th minute a brilliant Florian Lejeune overhead kick brought it back to 2-1.
Then to the disbelief of anybody who had watched the game, the Magpies somehow came away with a point, Lejeune again when he put in a rebound after a teammate struck the post.
A classic image as Jordan Pickford tries to save that equaliser whilst standing a couple of yards behind the line. Clown!
Watch the official highlights here to see for yourself how it all played out.
Stats (Half-time ones in brackets) from BBC Sport:
Everton 2 Newcastle 2 (Everton 1 Newcastle 0) – Tuesday 21 January 7.30pm
Goals:
Everton:
Kean 30, Calvert-Lewin 54
Newcastle:
Lejeune 90+4 90+5
Possession was Everton 55% (63%), Newcastle 45% (37%)
Total shots were Everton 17 (6), Newcastle 8 (2)
Shots on target were Everton 8 (4), Newcastle 2 (0)
Corners were Everton 6 (3), Newcastle 4 (2)
Crowd: 38,822
Referee: Simon Hooper
Newcastle team v Everton:
Dubravka, Hayden, Lascelles, Clark (Lejeune 70), Fernandez, Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Atsu (Krafth 62), Almiron, Joelinton (Schar 78)
Unused Subs
Darlow, Shelvey, Gibson, Allan
(Everton 2 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Tuesday’s dramatic draw – Read HERE)
(Everton 2 Newcastle 2 – Hilarious as shocking display ends with Lejeune scoring twice in last minute – read HERE)
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]