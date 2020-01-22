Opinion

Everton 2 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all NUFC players

We asked Jane Clark to give us his match ratings after Everton 2 Newcastle 2.

Everton dominating and cruising to an easy win, or so it appeared.

Only for late drama to strike twice in the closing seconds of this encounter.

Jane Clark gives us her NUFC player ratings and comments.

Dubravka – 8

Left totally exposed for both goals but saved us from total embarrassment.

Not only that, the massive fat bonus of the most unlikely point imaginable.

Without Dubravka keeping the scoreline semi-respectable, even two late goals wouldn’t have been enough to get a draw.

Hayden – 6

Did an ok job as once again asked to play out of position.

Never going to give you much going forward from wing-back and stuck at it.

Was in the mix in the frantic series of events before Lejeune’s second goal and equaliser crossed the line.

Fernandez – 6

Battled away but a tough game for the centre-backs as Everton flowed with ease down the middle of the pitch.

The defence getting minimal protection from those in front of them.

Lascelles – 5

Didn’t hide but a night to forget for the captain.

Inexplicably rushed out and the ball was lobbed over his head for Kean to score the first.

Then shocking defender on the second goal as Lascelles tried to get in front of Calvert-Lewin to win the ball but instead left him with an easy finish.

Clark – 6

A similar story for the Irish international as it was for Fernandez.

The centre of the defence under intense pressure and goals were always going to happen.

His frustration saw Clark booked as he wiped out Walcott, subbed later on for his own good/protection from a possible second yellow.

Ritchie – 6

Kept on going and gave it his best, as usual.

After so long out it is tough playing games so close together.

He delivered both balls into the box that eventually led to the two goals.

M Longstaff – 5

A tough night for the brothers.

Everton completely dominated central midfield, despite missing key players.

The home side attacked time after time down the middle of the pitch and very little protection for the defence, plus minimal control of the game.

S Longstaff – 5

The same as for his brother.

Struggling to produce anything like the form of last season.

Whether it is Steve Bruce’s tactics and formation, or simply poor form, not having the best of times.

Atsu – 4

Waste of a shirt.

I did consider going even lower with his rating, the worst player on the pitch.

Feeble, contributed nothing, when he eventually leaves Newcastle United he won’t be playing for another Premier League club.

Almiron – 7

Quite incredible injury and willingness to keep giving it 100% no matter what the circumstances are.

Even when getting zero help from those around him, still tries to get the team up the pitch.

A real Premier League star in the making and I just dread that it will happen elsewhere, if Newcastle United can’t/won’t provide the right platform.

Joelinton 5

Another anonymous performance.

Steve Bruce is now saying after each game that the Brazilian is playing despite injury.

Difficult to notice any difference but if that is the case then stop playing him! Joelinton may just improve for the rest and I refuse to believe that Tom Allan could have done any worse if given his chance instead.

SUBS:

Krafth – 5

Didn’t do anything disastrous but every time you see the Swede, there is nothing that suggests he will make it in the Premier League.

Newcastle are desperate for a quality right back/right wing back but Ashley and Bruce have recruited somebody several levels down from even Yedlin and Manquillo.

Lejeune – 9

The damage was done at the back by the time he was introduced and two chances, two goals.

If a striker had come off the bench and scored twice then 9 our of 10 is more than fair.

Same for Lejeune, especially with the acrobatic first and then cool head to slam the equaliser home, when it would have been easy to panic and blaze it high and wide.

Schar – N/A

Came on too late to be judged.

Stats (Half-time ones in brackets) from BBC Sport:

Everton 2 Newcastle 2 (Everton 1 Newcastle 0) – Tuesday 21 January 7.30pm

Goals:

Everton:

Kean 30, Calvert-Lewin 54

Newcastle:

Lejeune 90+4 90+5

Possession was Everton 55% (63%), Newcastle 45% (37%)

Total shots were Everton 17 (6), Newcastle 8 (2)

Shots on target were Everton 8 (4), Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Everton 6 (3), Newcastle 4 (2)

Crowd: 38,822

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle team v Everton:

Dubravka, Hayden, Lascelles, Clark (Lejeune 70), Fernandez, Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Atsu (Krafth 62), Almiron, Joelinton (Schar 78)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Shelvey, Gibson, Allan

(Carlo Ancelotti reflects on Everton 2 Newcastle 2: “Steve Bruce didn’t apologise…” Read HERE)

(Everton 2 Newcastle 2 – Must watch official match highlights as NUFC score twice in last 60 seconds – Watch HERE)

(Thank goodness for Jordan Pickford and small mercies (short arms…) – Read HERE)

(Everton 2 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Tuesday’s dramatic draw – Read HERE)

(Steve Bruce reaction to Everton 2 Newcastle 2 “It just shows you shouldn’t leave a game early…” Read HERE)

(Everton 2 Newcastle 2 – Hilarious as shocking display ends with Lejeune scoring twice in last minute – read HERE)

