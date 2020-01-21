Opinion

Everton 2 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Tuesday’s dramatic draw

Everton 2 Newcastle 2 – Tuesday 21 January 7.30pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

Newcastle atrocious and just desperate for the final whistle, only for two Florian Lejeune strikes in the last 60 seconds to rescue a point!

Kieran Reynolds:

“I think the phrase rhymes with Clucking Bell!

“Not sure how we actually got ourselves out of that.

“We were outplayed for most of the game yet somehow stole a point at the death.

“This Newcastle side is bonkers.

“Credit to them all for keeping going until the end.

“A valuable draw and Premier League survival is within touching distance now.”

Jamie Swan:

“Garbage for 93 minutes.

“Brazil for 2 minutes. Or Brazil if they played like the old Wimbledon.

“Team full of 6′ + defenders hilariously putting the squeeze on a ‘comfortable’ Everton and made Carlo Ancellotti’s one massive eyebrow nearly take off from his forebrow.

“Let’s just play a team of CBs and LBs for a laugh.

“Mental.

“Results at bottom looking like making everything tighter again, so as ludicrous as it was – that’s a vital point.

“NUFC hierarchy – take a look at this game and get some quality reinforcements in for Bruce man.

“Or get him a pair of Puma kings and a defibrillator amd stick him up top as player manager.”

Jamie Smith:

“That is beautiful.

“I don’t know how this has happened but a real niggle has developed in these games with Everton as the Scouse Mackems have become bosom buddies with the real mackems, who seem to see this lot as their Premier League team since they disappeared through the trap door.

“It makes it all the more galling that we are regularly so poor against them and tonight was no different.

“But for the second time in 4 days, injury time brought salvation and to sicken them in this way is just too sweet.

“The striker problems were horribly obvious but I’d hope there’s scope for a strong side against Oxford to keep the cup going.

“While 30 points in the league looks very stable with the fixtures ahead.”

Ben Cooper:

“The rollercoaster continues, even if if was more like fishing for the ducks for 93 minutes.

“The home team were snoozing to a comfortable 2-0 home win until our new French defensive striker stepped up.

“The first a quality over-head kick, the second an 8 yard piledriver straight at Everton’s mackem keeper who was standing three yards behind his line for reasons unknown. Absolutely brilliant. Newcastle were awful today, all over the shop.

“Fortune favours the brave though and I mean me for sticking it out.”

Steve Hickey:

“You just couldn’t make it up, am I dreaming?

“The great Frenchman Florian Lejeune joins the other goal scoring centre backs at the club.

“Lovely to see after his torrid festive season, which was no fault of his own.

“From the moment the team was picked, it looked like an uphill challenge.

“Everton were alerted about the team and formation well in advance, very unprofessional.

“They had their injuries as well but possess a stronger squad.

“Seems like we gave up before we started.

“I’m really angry, not just because we drew but because we simply didn’t prepare properly and could have won with more enterprise.

“As always with Mike Ashley, just trying to do enough and patch up here and there, will fail in the long run. Survival is the best that we can hope for.

“As for the match, two short statements will suffice, not good enough and what a fightback, with a new contender for the number 9 shirt (are you watching Joelinton).”

David Punton:

“Outrageous. Staggering. Defies belief.

“For the record, we just played terribly against a decent Everton side and looked nailed on to lose before goals in the 94th and 95th minutes salvaged a point.

“The madness of Newcastle Utd really flared up tonight.

“It couldn’t have come against a nicer set of opponents than Everton and their lovely fans.

“Wonder what that felt like when that win was grasped away in barely believable scenes.

“It was a very poor night for our lot, let’s not mask that fact. Poor all over the park, second best for long periods of the game.

“Another bad night for Joelinton and in centre mid the Longstaffs, love’em, maybe a bit inexperienced for that glare of the Goodison floodlights.

“Lejeune saves the day. Incredible. A draw that feels like a win…sort of.”

Brian Standen:

“Did not see that coming!

“Another smash and grab!

“Poor all round apart from maybe Miggy….. but the game is not over until it’s over so massive credit.

“Always knew Pickford’s arms were too short and oh boy the look on his face…….. delicious!”

Paul Patterson:

“It pays to be a lucky manager.

“End of.”

Nat Seaton:

“What a feeling!!!

“I spent 90 minutes whingeing to my mate about how bad it was and why had we bothered taking a day off work to come and watch this.

“I then end up celebrating with him like a little kid….

“The joys of watching Newcastle United… I just wish I’d known it was going to end like that as I could have saved all that whingeing!!!!

“Well done lads for a remarkable turnaround which I definitely could not see coming.”

Stats (Half-time ones in brackets) from BBC Sport:

Everton 2 Newcastle 2 (Everton 1 Newcastle 0) – Tuesday 21 January 7.30pm

Goals:

Everton:

Kean 30, Calvert-Lewin 54

Newcastle:

Lejeune 90+4 90+5

Possession was Everton 55% (63%), Newcastle 45% (37%)

Total shots were Everton 17 (6), Newcastle 8 (2)

Shots on target were Everton 8 (4), Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Everton 6 (3), Newcastle 4 (2)

Crowd: 38,822

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle team v Everton:

Dubravka, Hayden, Lascelles, Clark (Lejeune 70), Fernandez, Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Atsu (Krafth 62), Almiron, Joelinton (Schar 78)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Shelvey, Gibson, Allan

